 
checkAd

Agrify Announces Receipt of $3.5M Purchase Contract, Expanding Customer Relationship with WhiteCloud Botanicals

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.04.2021, 13:00  |  41   |   |   

WhiteCloud tripling their current flower production canopy to address increased product demand in growing Nevada market

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Agrify Corporation (NasdaqCM:AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), a developer of highly advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software cultivation solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace, today announced it has received a $3.5 million purchase order from LNP, LLC, an existing customer doing business as WhiteCloud Botanicals, to include new phases of facility design and build-out as well as 132 more of Agrify’s Vertical Farming Units (“VFUs”). Additionally, the agreement will include three years of recurring SaaS revenue for use of the Agrify Insights software platform. The initial build-out process is expected to commence in April 2021, with a target for completion in Q4 2021.

WhiteCloud Botanicals, which is located in Nevada, currently utilizes 64 VFUs enabling 4,096 square feet of flower production canopy, as well as 500 square feet of clone capacity. The additional 132 VFUs will increase their total VFU footprint to 196 and triple their current flower production canopy to 12,544 square feet. WhiteCloud products will be sold under their own proprietary brand, WhiteCloud Botanicals, and Western Cultured, a respected brand known for delivering the finest consciously-crafted cannabis products. Their products are available at select dispensaries including M Jardin and soon, Planet 13.

“We are very happy to extend our relationship with WhiteCloud and to be a part of building out their cutting-edge cultivation center,” said Raymond Chang, Chief Executive Officer of Agrify. “Since the initial installation of our software and hardware solution, they have been able to produce some of the highest quality and most consistent flower in Nevada. With the addition of 132 of our upgraded VFUs, we believe they will continue to excel and elevate the quality of their flower, providing their customers with superior products.”

“Agrify’s expertise is not only in providing the conditions to cultivate superior flower through their closely controlled VFUs and Agrify Insights software platform, but also the unparalleled ability to maximize canopy space for indoor grows,” said Nick Lynch, Owner and Founding Partner of WhiteCloud. “Since implementing the Agrify indoor grow solution, our products have been in high demand, and their double-stacked VFUs enable us to significantly increase cultivation capacity compared to traditional single-tier grow rooms. Accordingly, we have been able to increase our flower production output without expanding our overall facility footprint. Agrify is a partner that we have had the good fortune of working hand-in-hand with to improve cultivation. They have also served as a valuable sounding board for us on our branding, marketing, and distribution strategies, and we look forward to continuing our successful relationship.”

Seite 1 von 3


Agrify Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Agrify Announces Receipt of $3.5M Purchase Contract, Expanding Customer Relationship with WhiteCloud Botanicals WhiteCloud tripling their current flower production canopy to address increased product demand in growing Nevada marketBURLINGTON, Mass., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  Agrify Corporation (NasdaqCM:AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
Emergent BioSolutions On Track with Respect to COVID-19 Contractual Commitments; Receives Modified ...
First Compassionate Special Permit (CSP) Patient in Philippines Improved Significantly 35 hours ...
GameStop Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
Tallinna Sadam audited Annual Report 2020 and dividend proposal
Eden Empire Secures Cannabis Development Permit and Announces Joint Venture in Historic Gastown ...
Mexus Prepares To Blast At Its Santa Elena Mine; Continues To Speak To Potential Partners
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS TEAM WITH TRADING, BLOCKCHAIN AND PRODUCT DESIGN SPECIALISTS
UP Fintech Holding Limited Announces US$90 Million Private Placement of Convertible Notes
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.04.21
Agrify Announces Record FY 2020 Annual Results
25.03.21
Agrify to Host Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results Conference Call
16.03.21
Agrify Enters into Binding Letter of Intent for Build-Out of Research and Development Facility in Partnership with Atlantis Hydroponics
15.03.21
Agrify Launches Total Turn-Key Customer Solution with Targeted IRR of 40-50%
12.03.21
Agrify Announces March 2021 Conference Participation