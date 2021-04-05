 
Recro Strengthens Business Development Team to Drive Customer Growth and Diversification

Six Recent Hires Provide Broader Coverage and Expanded Capabilities in the Areas of Sales and Marketing

Significant Traction Already Achieved in First Months of 2021

MALVERN, Pa., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recro Pharma, Inc. (“Recro”; NASD: REPH), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to solving complex formulation and manufacturing challenges for companies developing oral solid dose drug products, today announced significant recent progress in strengthening the company’s business development team to support its strategic objective of expanding and diversifying its customer base. In recent months, the company has added six new members to its business development team, including sales representatives for its emerging Clinical Trial Services (CTS) business, as well as regional representatives bolstering the company’s reach in critical life science markets in Northern and Southern California, Boston and the Midwest.

With these additions, Recro’s current business development team is comprised of 11 experienced professionals, led by longtime global sales and marketing executive, William Hirschman. The efforts of the expanded team have already driven considerable growth for Recro’s customer base during the first quarter of 2021, both through the expansion of the scope of work for several current customers, as well as the onboarding of a number of new customers.

“One of the core objectives of Recro as we move through 2021 and beyond is the achievement of meaningful and sustainable growth through the expansion and diversification of our customer base,” said Mr. Hirschman, Recro’s vice president of sales and marketing. “This goal is at the heart of the company’s forward-looking strategy, and the primary driver for our build out of the company’s business development team. I am pleased with the rapid success achieved in this area by this talented team of professionals. In just the first few months of 2021, these individuals have helped successfully drive significant growth in both our core commercial business, as well as our newer clinical trial materials and related services offering. We have great confidence in the team we have assembled and believe they have the talent and commitment to build on this momentum in the years to come.”

