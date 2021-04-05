 
Verizon Business Brings Private Mobile Edge Compute to Enterprise Customers with AWS

What you need to know:

  • Enterprises will be able to deploy a dedicated, private edge compute platform fully integrated with AWS cloud services and Verizon 5G private networks to improve productivity, safety and operational efficiencies
  • Factories, warehouses, school campuses and large businesses will be able to use Verizon Private Edge services on-premises to support low-latency use cases like autonomous mobile robots and hazard condition monitoring
  • Corning will use Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Outposts to explore powering self-guided vehicles and enhance innovation at one of the world’s largest fiber-optic cable plants

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business and Amazon Web Services (AWS) will be expanding their 5G collaboration to deliver private mobile edge computing (MEC) to enterprise customers in the U.S who want a completely dedicated edge compute infrastructure on-premise that enables ultra-low latency, higher levels of security and deeper customization. The solution will fully integrate Verizon’s Private 5G networks and Private Edge platform with AWS Outposts, a fully managed service that offers the same AWS infrastructure, services, APIs, and tools to virtually any datacenter, co-location space, or on-premises facility for a truly consistent hybrid experience. Verizon enterprise customers can use private MEC to quickly deploy real-time enterprise applications like intelligent logistics, predictive maintenance, robotics, factory automation and more to lower costs and improve safety, precision and efficiency. Corning Incorporated, a leading materials science and advanced manufacturing innovator, will be the first company to leverage this private MEC solution.

MEC running on private networks creates a secure, dedicated computing platform within specific areas such as factories, warehouses, and large business campuses. The platform supports unified connectivity, compute and storage, without having the need for the customer to own extensive networking and IT infrastructure. The new, fully managed private MEC solution will support a wide range of industrial manufacturing applications, such as autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), predictive maintenance, quality assurance, and near real-time monitoring and hazard alerts. Verizon’s Private 5G Edge platform will give customers a reliable, secure, high bandwidth, low latency connection to AWS services, APIs, and tools running on AWS Outposts. Additionally, two smaller AWS Outposts — 1U and 2U form factors — will give customers options to deploy AWS on-premises in space-constrained locations.

