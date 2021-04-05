Euro Sun Initiates Strategic Environmental Assessment Process for Rovina Valley Project

The contents of the public announcement made by Euro Sun’s 100% owned subsidiary in Romania are translated below:

TORONTO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX: ESM) (“Euro Sun” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has filed a request to initiate the Strategic Environmental Assessment (“ SEA ”) for the Rovina Valley Project with the Environmental Protection Agency in Hunedoara County, Romania. The notice of filing was published in the MESAGERUL HUNEDOREAN as required under the legislation and will also be published again on April 8 th , 2021.

S.C. SAMAX România S.R.L. with headquarters in Crișcior, 146 Calea Zarandului, postal code 337200, Hunedoara county, announces the completion of the first version of PUZ – Industrial Zone for the investments; Development of the Rovina mining project within the exploitation license area; and triggering of the screening phase for obtaining the environmental license.

The first version of the plan can be consulted at the Hunedoara EPA headquarters, in Deva City, 25 Aurel Vlaicu street, post code 330007, Hunedoara county, every day from Monday to Thursday from 8:00 H. to 16.30 H. and on Friday from 8:00 H to 14:30 H, as well as on Hunedoara EPA’s website: http://apmhd.anpm.ro/web/apm-hunedoara/acasa. The comments and suggestions shall be sent in writing to Hunedoara EPA’s headquarters, within 18 calendar days since this announcement appeared.

Scott Moore, Euro Sun’s CEO states, “We are pleased to initiate the SEA process with the Hunedoara County environmental protection agency. Our definitive feasibility study has outlined a generational asset that brings both the highest environmental stewardship with significant economic benefits directly to our local communities and to the County of Hunedoara as a whole. We look forward to building a stronger relationship with all of the authorities through this phase of the permit process.”

The SEA process builds on the Environmental Impact Assessment (“EIA”) approved under the Exploitation License issued by the Romanian Government on November 9th, 2018 augmented by seventeen new or updated environmental studies on the project as required by Romanian or European regulations. These studies include such items as Air Quality, Noise, Traffic and various flora and fauna baseline studies.

The SEA process will also involve obtaining the opinions or approvals of fourteen administrative bodies. Representative agencies include the Army General Headquarters, Hunedoara County Police Inspectorate, Banat Electrical Supply Company, local and county roads administrators amongst others.