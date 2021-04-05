uniQure Announces Completion of Enrollment in First Cohort of Phase I/II Clinical Trial of AMT-130 for the Treatment of Huntington’s Disease

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced the completion of patient enrollment in the first dose cohort of a randomized, double-blinded, Phase I/II clinical trial of AMT-130 for the treatment of early stage Huntington’s disease . The Company also announced plans to begin an open-label clinical trial of AMT-130 in Europe later this year.

“This is an important milestone in our ongoing clinical development of AMT-130,” stated David Cooper, M.D., vice president, clinical development at uniQure. “Nine U.S. study sites are now active to support enrollment in the next cohort, which is expected to start after the Data Safety Monitoring Board’s review in the middle of the year. Completing enrollment of the first, 10-patient cohort ahead of schedule highlights the high level of interest among the Huntington’s disease patient and clinical community, and the collaboration between our participating HD Centers of Excellence and the expert neurosurgical sites performing the MRI-guided procedures. We also look forward to initiating a new clinical study of AMT-130 in Europe later this year. It is estimated that there could be as many as 75,000 Europeans affected by Huntington’s disease.”

The ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial of AMT-130 is a randomized, sham controlled, double-blinded study to explore the safety, tolerability, and proof of concept of AMT-130 in patients with early manifest Huntington’s disease. The study, which includes two dose cohorts, will randomize a total of 26 patients to either treatment with AMT-130 or an imitation surgical procedure. The first dose cohort includes 10 patients, of which six patients received treatment with AMT-130 and four patients received imitation surgery. The second dose cohort is planned to include 16 patients, of which 10 patients will receive treatment with AMT-130 and six patients will receive imitation surgery. The trial consists of a blinded 12-month study period followed by unblinded long-term follow-up for 5 years after administration of AMT-130. Patients receive a single administration of AMT-130 through MRI-guided, convection-enhanced stereotactic neurosurgical delivery directly into the striatum (caudate and putamen).