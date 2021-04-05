Cidara Therapeutics Announces Agreement with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize AVCs for the Prevention and Treatment of Influenza

Conference call and webcast today at 8:30 AM Eastern Time

SAN DIEGO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Janssen), one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, to develop and commercialize Cidara’s Cloudbreak antiviral conjugates (AVCs) for the prevention and treatment of seasonal and pandemic influenza. This agreement was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.

Under the collaboration, Cidara will be responsible for the development and manufacturing of the first influenza AVC, CD388, into the clinic and through Phase 2 clinical development, and Janssen will be responsible for late-stage development, manufacturing, registration and global commercialization. Cidara will receive an upfront payment of $27 million and Janssen will fund all future research, development, manufacturing and commercialization for CD388. In addition to the upfront payment, Cidara is eligible to receive up to an aggregate of $753 million in budgeted R&D funding and in development, regulatory and commercial milestones, plus tiered royalties on worldwide sales in the mid to high single digits. Cidara has the option to co-detail CD388 in the U.S.

“In the U.S. alone there are an estimated 100 million individuals who are at high risk for complications due to seasonal influenza, and each year there are up to 650,000 influenza deaths worldwide. This collaboration represents a significant advancement toward fulfilling our vision of providing universal, seasonal protection against all seasonal and pandemic strains of influenza,” said Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Cidara. "We believe Janssen, with its expertise in the development and commercialization of vaccines and therapies for viral respiratory diseases, is the ideal partner to rapidly advance CD388. Importantly, this agreement validates our Cloudbreak antiviral platform as we continue to advance our AVC programs in RSV, HIV and SARS-CoV-2.”