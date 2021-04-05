 
Bio-Path Holdings Announces Successful Completion of Safety Cohort of Triple Combination of Prexigebersen, Decitabine and Venetoclax in Stage 2 of Phase 2 Clinical Trial in Acute Myeloid Leukemia

HOUSTON, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:BPTH), a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize antisense RNAi nanoparticle technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today announced the successful completion of the safety run-in of the Stage 2 of the Phase 2 clinical study of prexigebersen (BP1001), a liposomal Grb2 antisense, for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), in combination with frontline therapies, decitabine and venetoclax, in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients. The safety run-in of Stage 2 of the Phase 2 clinical trial was comprised of six evaluable patients who were treated with the triple combination of prexigebersen, decitabine and venetoclax.

“We are particularly pleased with the clean side effect profile and lack of toxicity shown in this segment of the study, as our Phase 2 efficacy segment will include de novo fragile AML patients for whom drug side effect profiles are particularly important. We are also very encouraged by the efficacy signals shown in this dataset, with five of six evaluable relapsed, refractory and newly diagnosed AML patients demonstrating clinical activity. These positive signals give us further confidence in the potential for this program in these late-stage and compromised patients,” stated Peter H. Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Path Holdings.

“We look forward to advancing this Phase 2 study, as we believe its unique design provides us with several definable registration pathways. We believe that prexigebersen, with its promising efficacy and safety profile, has the potential to be an ideal combination candidate with frontline therapies,” concluded Mr. Nielsen.

In the safety run-in, six evaluable patients were treated with the combination of prexigebersen, decitabine and venetoclax. These patients included four relapsed/refractory AML patients, and two newly diagnosed AML patients. In the preliminary safety data review, five of the patients (83%) responded to treatment, including four (67%) achieving complete response (CR) and one (17%) complete response with incomplete hematologic recovery (CRi). CR rates to combination treatment with decitabine and venetoclax for relapsed/refractory AML patients is 42-52%1,2 and 0-39%1,2 for relapsed/refractory secondary AML patients. Response rates to frontline treatment decitabine and venetoclax for newly diagnosed AML patients is 62-71%3,4. These preliminary data showed the treatment was well-tolerated and there were no dose limiting toxicities attributed to prexigebersen. Three patients remained on treatment for more than one cycle.

