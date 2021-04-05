Beacon Street Group Announces Updated 2021 Performance Metrics

For the full year 2021, the Company now projects Billings (amounts invoiced to customers) of $751 million, an increase of $58 million from the previously disclosed estimate of $693 million. Furthermore, the Company now projects having 1.1 million paid subscribers for the full year 2021, an increase of 137,000 from the previous estimate of 947,000. An updated investor presentation has been filed by Ascendant with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and is available on the investors section of Beacon Street’s website, at www.beaconstreet.com/ir/ .

Beacon Street Group, LLC (“Beacon Street” or the “Company”), a leading multi-brand digital subscription services platform that provides premium financial research, software, education, and tools for self-directed investors, today announced an increase to certain of the projected 2021 performance metrics as the result of strong first quarter 2021 performance. Beacon Street previously announced that the Company entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ACND) (“Ascendant”) on March 1, 2021.

In addition, on March 25, 2021, Ascendant filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC in connection with the proposed business combination with Beacon Street (the “Business Combination”), which includes a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus containing Beacon Street’s audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021. The timing of the closing of the transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including approval of Ascendant’s shareholders.

About Beacon Street Group

Founded with a mission to level the playing field for self-directed investors, today Beacon Street Group is a leading multi-brand subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for investors.

With more than 20 years of operating experience, Beacon Street is currently comprised of 12 primary customer facing brands, offering more than 160 products, and serving a community of more than 10 million free and paid subscribers. Beacon Street’s products are a trusted source for high-value financial research, education, actionable investment ideas, and investment software. Beacon Street is a 100% digital, direct-to-consumer company offering its research across a variety of platforms including mobile, desktops, and tablets. Beacon Street has a proven, agile, and scalable platform and its vision is to become the leading financial wellness solutions platform for self-directed investors.