 
checkAd

Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone investors in FiveT Hydrogen Fund

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.04.2021, 13:30  |  72   |   |   

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) and Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR), are announcing their intention to become cornerstone investors in the formation of the FiveT Hydrogen Fund (“FiveT” or “the Fund”), a unique new clean-hydrogen-only private infrastructure fund dedicated to delivering clean hydrogen infrastructure projects at scale.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210405005199/en/

Plug Power intends to commit €160 million ($200 million), and Chart Industries and Baker Hughes each intend to commit €50 million respectively ($60 million), recognising the unique value proposition that FiveT will bring to the hydrogen sector. These investments enable FiveT to establish itself at the heart of the hydrogen industry and help advance a broader global mission to address climate change and accelerate the energy transition. This Euro-denominated Fund, offered only to qualifying and verified investors, has the ambition to raise a total of €1 billion from both financial and industrial investors.

The energy industry and many corporations broadly agree the hydrogen economy needs to build scale at speed to succeed and become a key part of the solution to building a net-zero global economy. Investors have an important role to play in driving success, and smart collaboration between financial and strategic stakeholders in hydrogen infrastructure can unlock the potential of the broader hydrogen economy, accelerating the pace of investment and supporting a net-zero emissions future. Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes are early cornerstone investors in the Fund, helping it to establish its market presence and enabling the first stages of its investment activity.

The Fund will exclusively finance projects in the production, storage and distribution of clean hydrogen. Projects will aim to achieve strong infrastructure returns and deliver true sustainability for a lasting impact on environment, society and businesses. The Fund will continually seek alliances with industrial companies looking to build the hydrogen energy supply chain and form alliances to grow projects at scale.

“Plug Power established the first commercial market for fuel cells and is now building the first green hydrogen generation network across the United States,” said Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power. “We are now one of the original investors in the first significant fund to support funding hydrogen infrastructure projects. FiveT was an early investor in the hydrogen industry and is leveraging its knowledge and Pierre Etienne’s leadership in the industry to build the team and create the best in class infrastructure fund in this field. We believe this fund will help accelerate the construction of hydrogen infrastructure globally which will support rapid deployment of fuel cell applications.”

Seite 1 von 6
Baker Hughes Company Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Plug Power - Meinungen, Kommentare und Chartansichten

Diskussion: Analyse: Plug Power Aktie: Heftiger Einbruch - und jetzt?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone investors in FiveT Hydrogen Fund Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) and Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR), are announcing their intention to become cornerstone investors in the formation of the FiveT Hydrogen Fund (“FiveT” or “the Fund”), a unique new …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
California American Water Offers Firescape Class to Customers
ICL Signs Contract to Supply 600,000 Metric Tons of Potash to India During 2021
JT INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages Jianpu Technology Inc. Investors with Large ...
DMS Completes Asset Purchase from Crisp Results; Announces Preliminary, Unaudited First-Quarter ...
HempFusion Provides Operational Update
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from U.S. FDA for Supplemental New Drug ...
Knightscope Selects Velodyne Lidar Technology for Next-Generation Autonomous Security Solutions
Li-Cycle to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
NICE Actimize Achieves FinTech Breakthrough Award for Innovation in Wealth Management Surveillance ...
PVH Corp. Announces New Global Disaster Relief Partnership with Americares
Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
AeroFarms and Hortifrut Announce R&D Partnership to Advance the Next Generation of Blueberry and ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:44 Uhr
Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone investors in FiveT Hydrogen Fund
04.04.21
Wasserstoff-News aus Südafrika, von der Powercell-Aktie, Chart Industries-Aktie und Stellantis-Aktie
01.04.21
BYD mit fraktalem Boden, VW läuft in massiven Widerstand, Plug Power und Clean Power Capital atmen aus
01.04.21
Börse Stuttgart-News: Aktien weekly
01.04.21
Bitcoin, Microsoft, Plug Power, Nel, Tesla, Infineon, Daimler, Telekom, Nordex - Märkte am Morgen
31.03.21
Ballard Power und Plug Power drehen mustergültig, BYD und Jinkosolar – das wird eng
31.03.21
Söllners HotStockReport: "Sensation von Xiaomi", Volkswagen, Tesla, Bitcoin, Plug Power, Nio, Porsche
31.03.21
Plug Power Aktie – Hält die Unterstützung?
30.03.21
Plug Power, Nel ASA und Clean Power Capital springen an, Gamestop mit neuem Personal
30.03.21
Meistgehandelte Aktien: E-Auto Aktien: "Voltswagen" auf den Spuren von Tesla? Welche Aktien bei Smartbroker-Kunden gefragt sind

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12:05 Uhr
21.061
Plug Power - Meinungen, Kommentare und Chartansichten
01.04.21
380
Analyse: Plug Power Aktie: Heftiger Einbruch - und jetzt?
21.03.21
24
ACCIONA and Plug Power to Partner on Establishing Leading Green Hydrogen Platform for Iberia
16.03.21
13
Plug Power Aktie – Neuer Deal und Blow-Out?
02.03.21
44
Baker Hughes