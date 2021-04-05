CI Financial to Acquire Remaining Stake in Lawrence Park Asset Management, Taking its Ownership in the Alternative Investment Manager to 100%

CI currently holds a minority interest in Lawrence Park, a Toronto-based alternative asset manager founded in 2011. Lawrence Park manages approximately C$600 million of assets specializing in credit-focused strategies, including a hedge fund, a liquid alternatives fund and an ETF.

CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX) and Lawrence Park Asset Management (“Lawrence Park”) today announced that they have reached an agreement in which CI will acquire full ownership of the alternative fixed-income investment firm.

“The Lawrence Park team has decades of experience in fixed-income markets and alternative investing, and has been a valued partner for CI since 2012. We are thrilled to finally bring that expertise in-house,” said Kurt MacAlpine, CI Chief Executive Officer. “Alternatives offer an array of benefits and are becoming increasingly embraced by advisors and investors. Building on CI’s leadership in this category is a priority for us as we modernize our asset management business.”

“We share CI’s commitment to alternative investing and are excited to be part of the continued development of innovative mandates in this space,” said Andrew Torres, Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Lawrence Park. “We look forward to integrating into the CI Global Asset Management organization, with its extensive resources, research capabilities and distribution opportunities.”

Following the completion of the transaction, the Lawrence Park team will continue to manage its current funds: CI Lawrence Park Alternative Investment Grade Credit Fund, which is available as a liquid alternative mutual fund and ETF (TSX: CRED, CRED.U), and Lawrence Park Credit Strategies Fund, a hedge fund available to accredited investors. The team’s investment approach will not change.

Lawrence Park employs a simple but proven relative value approach to identify and profit from inefficiencies in global corporate bond markets (Canada, U.S., and Europe) and utilizes a disciplined active portfolio management process. This involves extensive attention to risk management, including hedging strategies against rising interest rates, currency, and selected credit risk. Using this investment process, Lawrence Park seeks to enhance yield, reduce volatility, and deliver consistent returns to investors in varying interest rate and credit environments.