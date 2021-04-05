Pitney Bowes Announces Expiration and Final Results of its Cash Tender Offers

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) (the “Company” or “Pitney Bowes”) announced today the expiration and final results for its previously announced cash tender offers (collectively, the “Tender Offers,” and each offer to purchase a series of notes individually, a “Tender Offer”) to purchase up to $375,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the outstanding notes of the Company as set forth in the table below (collectively, the “Notes”) tendered from each holder (individually, a “Holder,” and collectively, the “Holders”) of the applicable Notes pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated March 8, 2021, as amended by the press release issued by the Company on March 22, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”). The Tender Offers expired at 11:59 p.m. New York City time, on April 2, 2021 (the “Expiration Time”).

As previously announced, the Company accepted for purchase $356,300,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on March 19, 2021 (the “Early Tender Time”). Settlement for such Notes occurred on March 23, 2021.