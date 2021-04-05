 
Pitney Bowes Announces Expiration and Final Results of its Cash Tender Offers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.04.2021, 13:30  |  46   |   |   

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) (the “Company” or “Pitney Bowes”) announced today the expiration and final results for its previously announced cash tender offers (collectively, the “Tender Offers,” and each offer to purchase a series of notes individually, a “Tender Offer”) to purchase up to $375,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the outstanding notes of the Company as set forth in the table below (collectively, the “Notes”) tendered from each holder (individually, a “Holder,” and collectively, the “Holders”) of the applicable Notes pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated March 8, 2021, as amended by the press release issued by the Company on March 22, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”). The Tender Offers expired at 11:59 p.m. New York City time, on April 2, 2021 (the “Expiration Time”).

As previously announced, the Company accepted for purchase $356,300,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on March 19, 2021 (the “Early Tender Time”). Settlement for such Notes occurred on March 23, 2021.

Following the Early Tender Time, an additional $6,029,000 in aggregate principal amount of 4.625% Notes due 2024 (the “4.625% Notes”), $570,000 in aggregate principal amount of 4.700% Notes due 2023 (the “4.700% Notes”) and $426,000 in aggregate principal amount of 3.875% Notes due 2022 (the “3.875% Notes” and together with the 4.625% Notes and 4.700% Notes, the “Expiration Time Notes”), were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Time. The Company expects it will accept for purchase all Expiration Time Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Time (in addition to the $356,300,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Time, previously accepted for purchase). The Company expects that the settlement for the Expiration Time Notes will occur on April 6, 2021.

According to the information received from Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the Depositary and Information Agent for the Tender Offers, as of the Expiration Time, the Company received valid tenders from holders of the Expiration Time Notes as outlined in the table below. The table below also reflects information previously announced by the Company regarding the Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of the Early Tender Time, and subsequently accepted for purchase and cancelled on March 23, 2021.

Wertpapier


