HempFusion Provides Operational Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.04.2021, 13:44  |  96   |   |   

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (US:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, is pleased to provide an operational update.

Highlights

  • Brightfield Group’s most recent survey ranks HempFusion #2 in the US for CBD Brand Awareness
  • Probulin Probiotics finished 2020 as the fastest-growing Probiotic brand out of the Top 10 in the US, according to SPINS
  • HempFusion is the #2 CBD holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, the only US-listed exchange traded fund dedicated solely to US cannabis exposure
  • HempFusion is one of the select few companies to offer OTC Drug Listed Topical products
  • The Company’s OTC Tropical products have ranked #1 in both sales dollars and units sold at a major Food & Drug Mass (“FDM”) retailer in the US, according to NielsenIQ
  • Complete digital relaunch, increasing online traffic by 10x

2020 in Review

COVID and continued lack of clarity from the FDA related to official regulatory guidance for CBD used in dietary supplements, foods, and beverages has made 2020 a challenging year. However, these challenges have led to strategic changes, establishing the foundation for HempFusion to succeed in 2021 and beyond. There are no quick and easy ways to navigate this dynamic and emerging industry. The Company remains focused and highly optimistic that the five-channel strategy and international expansion will drive significant success throughout 2021 and beyond.

Over the past year, we have experienced multiple challenges brought on by the global pandemic. These challenges have impacted the Company and its supply chain partners, including retailers. They have also brought about a renewal in the way HempFusion thinks and operate as a Company. These changes have already led to certain successes that are occurring in Q1, 2021.

Positive Momentum for 2021

  • Completed a US$17,000,000 initial public offering (“IPO”) and commenced trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”), becoming the first U.S.-based CBD & wellness products company to list directly on the TSX (senior board). Starting the year as the #2 most recognized CBD brand in America
  • HempFusion remains one of the few companies offering OTC drug listed topical products allowing the opportunity for vast penetration throughout the FDM channel, the largest dollar volume channel
  • As of the end of January 2021, NielsenIQ data ranks HempFusion as the #1 in product sales and units sold in one of the largest FDM retailers
  • Due to this successful performance, this retailer has expanded HempFusion’s products from 78 stores to 798 stores, and HempFusion accounts for roughly 50% of category sales
  • The Company has shifted resources and its distribution of sales from a near-exclusive brick and mortar retail company to include a much larger digital focus; early success has shown a 10x increase in online traffic with significant increase in conversion.
  • The comprehensive digital rebuild and execution of the eCommerce channel has resulted in a shift of company revenue breakdown from 6% online to nearly 24% online in recent months.
  • The Company launched “The Probulin Store” on Amazon, and early 2021 traction is encouraging. Sales have nearly tripled in less than three months
  • HempFusion’s Probulin has seen 10% or greater month-over-month growth since launching on Amazon

FDM/Big Box

Disclaimer

