DraftKings Acquires BlueRibbon, Tel Aviv-Based Leading Global Jackpot and Gamification Company

“Integrating BlueRibbon’s proprietary, proven technology will enable DraftKings to create dynamic incentives for our users as they engage with our products,” said Paul Liberman, DraftKings co-founder and President, Global Technology and Product. “The team at BlueRibbon brings technical and gamification expertise and broad industry experience to DraftKings, and we are excited to leverage this technology to further differentiate our product offerings and engage customers in new ways.”

BOSTON, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced that it has acquired Blue Ribbon Software Ltd., a Tel Aviv-based leading global jackpot and gamification company (“BlueRibbon”) that provides platform-agnostic, real-time gamification tools that allow for fully customizable jackpot promotions. DraftKings will now be able to enhance the customer experience by integrating BlueRibbon’s unique jackpot functionality, including personalized promotions and rewards tailored to the individual customer or jackpots that pay out across DraftKings’ various product offerings.

BlueRibbon was founded in 2017 by CEO Amir Askarov and CMO Dan Fischer, veterans of the iGaming industry with decades of experience working within regulated markets. Askarov and Fischer, together with Idan Fridman as CTO, led BlueRibbon’s development of jackpot technology that can be applied to any vertical, game or content. Customers are able to enjoy a seamless experience as they play the jackpots, offering a new layer of excitement and anticipation during gameplay.

“We created BlueRibbon to give companies the ability to differentiate themselves within the highly competitive sports betting and iGaming industries with unique and innovative marketing platform,” said Askarov. “Joining DraftKings will allow us to continue to build our platform to enhance the player experience and to strengthen our Tel Aviv-based team.”

DraftKings intends to fully integrate BlueRibbon’s leadership and current employee base, located in Tel Aviv, into its global workforce. In addition, DraftKings intends to increase its hiring in its Tel Aviv office.

DraftKings is live with mobile and/or retail sports betting in 14 U.S. states, more than any other operator, and recently announced the acquisition of VSiN, a multi-platform broadcasting and content company delivering trusted sports betting news, analysis, and data to U.S. sports bettors.



About DraftKings



DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NASCAR and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR.