Leaf Group to be Acquired by Graham Holdings Company for $8.50 Per Share in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $323 Million

Delivers Significant, Immediate Cash Premium of Approximately 21% to Leaf Group Shareholders

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) (“Leaf Group” or the “Company”), a diversified consumer internet company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) ( “Graham Holdings”), a diversified education and media company, under which Graham Holdings will acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Leaf Group for $8.50 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $323 million.

The price per share to be paid in the transaction, which was unanimously approved by the Leaf Group Board of Directors, represents a premium of approximately 21% to the closing price of Leaf Group common stock on April 1, 2021, the last trading day prior to the transaction announcement, and a premium of approximately 35% to the 90-day volume weighted average trading price of $6.30 per share.

On February 9, 2021, the Leaf Group Board of Directors received a written proposal from Graham Holdings to acquire Leaf Group for $8.50 per share in cash. Following the Leaf Group’s receipt of Graham Holdings’ offer, in order to maximize shareholder value, Moorgate Securities LLC, at the Board’s direction, contacted ten additional financial and strategic buyers about their interest in acquiring Leaf Group. Six of these parties entered into confidentiality agreements with Leaf Group and conducted due diligence but no party submitted a competing offer. After an independent review of the alternatives available, including the value creation opportunity through continued execution of Leaf Group’s strategic plan, the Leaf Group Board of Directors unanimously determined that the all-cash premium transaction with Graham Holdings for $8.50 per share in cash maximizes value for Leaf Group shareholders.

Deborah Benton, Chair of Leaf Group’s Board of Directors, said, “Through this transaction, we are pleased to maximize value and deliver a significant, immediate cash premium to Leaf Group’s shareholders. After thoroughly reviewing the strategic alternatives available to Leaf Group, the Board of Directors concluded that this all-cash premium transaction with Graham Holdings achieved the Board’s long-term objective of fully recognizing the value of the business and delivers immediate and substantial cash value to our shareholders.”

