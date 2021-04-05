 
Innovation Pharma Completes Interim Safety Data Review—DMC Approves Increased Dosing Frequency in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Brilacidin in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

  • Study drug dosing regimen to increase to 5 days (from 3 days) based on DMC recommendation
  • Enrollment has reached 25 percent in the Company’s ~120-patient Phase 2 COVID-19 clinical trial

WAKEFIELD, Mass., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IPIX) (“the Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) completed its scheduled review of interim safety data in the Company’s randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial of Brilacidin for treatment of moderate-to-severe COVID-19 in hospitalized patients (see NCT04784897).

Upon reaching 25 percent enrollment (30 subjects), recruitment was paused and a pre-specified unblinded safety data review and evaluation was conducted by the DMC. Following their review, the DMC recommended increasing the dosing regimen of Brilacidin from 3 days to 5 days of treatment, as intended per the protocol, which the Company has since implemented. Recruitment for the 5-day treatment regimen has begun. Efficacy data was not reviewed by the DMC and remains blinded.

“We are thrilled with the recommendation of the DMC pertaining to the safety profile of Brilacidin, a drug that has repeatedly been shown in lab studies by virology experts as a top candidate for fighting infectious and resilient coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2, the pathogen responsible for COVID-19,” said Leo Ehrlich, Chief Executive Officer at Innovation Pharmaceuticals. “There is a sense of urgency to develop novel pan-coronavirus therapeutics for COVID-19, particularly given the growing spread of variants worldwide, including P1 and B.1.1.7, which appear to be contributing to cases of infection cropping up in patients who have already been vaccinated. With its unique mechanism of action to directly disrupt the novel coronavirus, we believe Brilacidin possesses potential to address these worrisome reminders that SARS-CoV-2 isn’t going anywhere. More broadly, Brilacidin’s antiviral potency also appears to extend beyond coronaviruses to other types of viruses, based on independent ongoing laboratory research, further supporting Brilacidin’s broad spectrum antiviral potential.”

