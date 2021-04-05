 
Hero Technologies’ Subsidiary Receives Zoning Approval for Cannabis Cultivation on 120-Acre Michigan Property Planned for Purchase

Approval paves the way for property purchase and development

DOVER, Del., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hero Technologies (OTC: HENC; Twitter: @heroicmindtech), a cannabis company focused on a vertically integrated strategy, today announced that its subsidiary, BlackBox Systems and Technologies LLC (the “Company” or “Blackbox”), has obtained zoning approval for cannabis cultivation on the 120-acre Michigan property the company has agreed to and plans to purchase for $1,500,000. To be clear, neither the property nor Blackbox received a cannabis license from the Michigan Regulatory Authority (the “MRA”); however, the Company did receive approval by the local land use authority to use the property in the future to cultivate cannabis. Without this approval Blackbox could not move forward with the purchase and future cannabis cultivation at this site.

The zoning inspector of Pulaski Township, Michigan, inspected the property, approved the site plan, and authorized zoning for cannabis cultivation. This approval enables the company to complete its greenhouse construction documents and file for the building permit and other required permits after the company completes the planned purchase.

“We continue to aggressively pursue our vertically integrated cannabis marketing strategy, and this zoning approval accelerates our plan to grow cannabis year-round on the Michigan property we plan to purchase,” said Hero Technologies’ CEO Gina Serkasevich. “We are eager to move to the next stage of property development, including financing, permitting, and breaking ground on greenhouse construction, and eventually harvesting cannabis and generating revenue for shareholders.”

About Hero Technologies
Hero Technologies Inc. is a cannabis company working toward a vertically integrated business model. The company owns a majority stake in BlackBox Systems and Technologies LLC, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and cultivation of large flowering plants, creating increased harvest efficiencies. The company’s strategic business plan includes cannabis genetic engineering, farmland for both medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production licenses, distribution licenses, consumer packaging, and retail and dispensary operations that make the company a multi-state operator (MSO).

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may include: management plans relating to the proposed project; the expected timing of the completion of the proposed project; the ability to complete the proposed project; any statements of the plans and objectives of management for future operations, products or services, including the execution of plans proposed project; any statements of expectation or belief; projections related to certain financial metrics; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and other similar words and expressions or negatives of these words. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time and are beyond our control. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Neither Hero Technologies Inc. nor its holding company or subsidiaries assumes any duty and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements, by their nature, are uncertain or assumptive to varying degrees, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those that Hero Technologies Inc., its holding company or subsidiaries anticipated in the forward-looking statements, and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

Hero Technologies Contact:
Ms. Gina Serkasevich, CEO
(302) 538-4165 | info@herotechnologiesinc.com

Brokers and Analysts:
Chesapeake Group
(410) 825-3930 | info@chesapeakegp.com


