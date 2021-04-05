 
DiaMedica Therapeutics to Present Research at the National Kidney Foundation’s 2021 Spring Clinical Meetings

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological disorders and kidney diseases, today announced that the Company will be presenting two abstracts at the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) 2021 Spring Clinical Meetings (SCM21) being held virtually from April 6 – 10, 2021. For information about the virtual event, visit: https://www.kidney.org/spring-clinical.

The DiaMedica abstracts include:

Abstract Title: “REDUX Study: A Multicenter, Open-label Study of DM199 (recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1) in Subjects with Chronic Kidney Disease Stage II or III”

Abstract Title: “Kallikrein Protein (KLK1) Levels in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease and Normal Kidney Function”

DiaMedica’s abstracts are now available through the Abstract and ePoster Gallery and through the NKF SCM21 mobile app. Following the session, a reprint of the abstracts will be accessible from DiaMedica’s website at: https://www.diamedica.com/investors/events-presentations.

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is the leading organization in the U.S. dedicated to the awareness, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease for hundreds of thousands of healthcare professionals, millions of patients and their families, and tens of millions of Americans at risk.

NKF Spring Clinical Meetings is a premier educational conference focused on presenting the latest insights into chronic kidney disease care. The NKF is the leading organization in the U.S. dedicated to the awareness, prevention and treatment of kidney disease. This year’s meeting, due to the COVID-19 virus, will be conducted as a virtual meeting.

About DM199

DM199 is a recombinant (synthetic) form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 (KLK1). KLK1 is a serine protease (protein) that plays an important role in the regulation of diverse physiological processes including blood flow, inflammation, fibrosis, oxidative stress and neurogenesis via a molecular mechanism that increases production of nitric oxide and prostaglandin. KLK1 deficiency may play a role in multiple vascular and fibrotic diseases including stroke, stroke recurrences, chronic kidney diseases, vascular dementia and resistant hypertension where current treatment options are limited or ineffective. DiaMedica is the first company to have developed a recombinant form of the KLK1 protein for clinical use. KLK1 protein, produced from human urine and porcine pancreas, has been used to treat patients in Japan, China and Korea for decades. DM199 is currently being studied in patients with acute ischemic stroke and chronic kidney diseases.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments to improve the lives of patients with neurological and chronic kidney diseases. To learn more about DiaMedica, visit www.diamedica.com.

