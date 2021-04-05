 
checkAd

HilltopSecurities Welcomes Drew Henriques to Fixed Income Capital Markets

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.04.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) recently welcomed Drew Henriques to its Fixed Income Capital Markets division in Phoenix, Arizona as senior vice president and co-head of municipal trading, reporting to Todd Bleakney, senior managing director, co-head of Debt Capital Markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210405005069/en/

Drew Henriques, HilltopSecurities Co-Head of Municipal Trading (Photo: Business Wire)

Drew Henriques, HilltopSecurities Co-Head of Municipal Trading (Photo: Business Wire)

“HilltopSecurities is excited to have Drew as a new member of our team,” said Bleakney. “He’s a skilled municipal finance professional, focused on the high-yield municipal sector. His years of experience will help us continue expanding our client base and the services we provide as a leading municipal investment bank.”

Henriques brings 12 years of financial services experience to his role. He joins from Citi, where he served as a high-yield municipal trader. Prior to his time there, Henriques worked with J.P. Morgan as a vice president of municipal strategy in U.S. Fixed Income Strategy.

“HilltopSecurities continues to grow it’s business in the high-yield municipal sector and I’m excited to join such a respected firm,” Henriques said.

Henriques received a bachelor’s in finance from San Diego State University.

About Hilltop Securities Inc.
 Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions to municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. The full-service investment bank and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales, and trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

Hilltop Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HilltopSecurities Welcomes Drew Henriques to Fixed Income Capital Markets Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) recently welcomed Drew Henriques to its Fixed Income Capital Markets division in Phoenix, Arizona as senior vice president and co-head of municipal trading, reporting to Todd Bleakney, senior managing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
California American Water Offers Firescape Class to Customers
ICL Signs Contract to Supply 600,000 Metric Tons of Potash to India During 2021
JT INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages Jianpu Technology Inc. Investors with Large ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from U.S. FDA for Supplemental New Drug ...
DMS Completes Asset Purchase from Crisp Results; Announces Preliminary, Unaudited First-Quarter ...
HempFusion Provides Operational Update
Knightscope Selects Velodyne Lidar Technology for Next-Generation Autonomous Security Solutions
Origin Materials and AECI SANS Technical Fibers to Develop Carbon-Negative Materials for Apparel ...
Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone ...
Orthofix Announces FDA Clearance and Initial Patient Implant of the Company’s First 3D-Printed ...
Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
AeroFarms and Hortifrut Announce R&D Partnership to Advance the Next Generation of Blueberry and ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.03.21
HilltopSecurities Continues to Expand with Addition of Fixed Income Capital Markets Professionals in St. Paul, Minnesota