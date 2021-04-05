HilltopSecurities Welcomes Drew Henriques to Fixed Income Capital Markets

Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) recently welcomed Drew Henriques to its Fixed Income Capital Markets division in Phoenix, Arizona as senior vice president and co-head of municipal trading, reporting to Todd Bleakney, senior managing director, co-head of Debt Capital Markets.

Drew Henriques, HilltopSecurities Co-Head of Municipal Trading (Photo: Business Wire)

“HilltopSecurities is excited to have Drew as a new member of our team,” said Bleakney. “He’s a skilled municipal finance professional, focused on the high-yield municipal sector. His years of experience will help us continue expanding our client base and the services we provide as a leading municipal investment bank.”

Henriques brings 12 years of financial services experience to his role. He joins from Citi, where he served as a high-yield municipal trader. Prior to his time there, Henriques worked with J.P. Morgan as a vice president of municipal strategy in U.S. Fixed Income Strategy.

“HilltopSecurities continues to grow it’s business in the high-yield municipal sector and I’m excited to join such a respected firm,” Henriques said.

Henriques received a bachelor’s in finance from San Diego State University.

