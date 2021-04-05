Castle Shield Holdings, LLC Announces Typhos, A Secure Messaging App, Built With End-to-End Encryption From the Ground Up

Typhos is the only messaging app (downloadable from the Apple Store and Google Play) that carries the FIPS 140-2 validation for mobile devices. Enterprise customers may leverage a cloud-based hosted offering or host the Typhos client-server solution themselves for complete privacy. Currently under development, version 3.0, will provide end-to-end encrypted voice and video calls, and will be available later this year.

Castle Shield Holdings, LLC, announces the availability of Typhos, its Secure Mobile Messenger application, which offers both end-to-end encrypted text messaging and Push-To-Chat (PTC) communications. Typhos was built around Cipherloc Corporation’s (OTCQB:CLOK) Polymorphic Encryption Core (PEC). The PEC is quantum resistant and FIPS 140-2 certified (FIPS 140-2 certificate #3645).

Typhos brings complete privacy, security, and end-to-end encryption as its architectural foundation. In addition, the Typhos encryption is symmetrically quantum-resistant. This makes Typhos one of the most secure messaging applications, currently available, in the world.

“We are happy that Castle Shield chose our patented, Polymorphic Encryption Core as the foundation for their Quantum-Resistant Architecture roadmap. Cipherloc’s innovative PEC solution takes any existing symmetrical encryption algorithm, such as AES (Advanced Encryption Standard), and makes it stronger, agile and scalable,” said David Chasteen, CEO of Cipherloc Corporation.

Secure, Private, and Safe:

Typhos’s end-to-end encrypted messaging enables enterprises and consumers to communicate securely. There is no need to download extensions or plugins. Typhos users have the confidence that their communications are secure, private, and their personal information is not being monetized.

“Some communication apps do not have end-to-end encryption, while others added end-to-end encryption as an afterthought. Castle Shield developed Typhos with end-to-end encryption built-in from the onset. All data sent is encrypted in transit and at rest on the client- or server-side. User data is never accessed or monetized as is the case with other popular apps. This ensures that user communication is always secure and private,” said Dr. Milton Mattox, CTO of Castle Shield Holdings.

Key Features:

End-to-End Encryption provides a secure user experience. Typhos is quantum-resistant incorporating FIPS 140-2 certified encryption which ensures that user messages are never intercepted by unauthorized actors.