 
checkAd

Datto Introduces Datto Commerce in North America

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.04.2021, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

Datto Holding Corp. (“Datto”) (NYSE:MSP), the leading global provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), today announced the commercial availability of Datto Commerce in North America. Formerly known as Gluh, Datto Commerce is a real-time sales platform that simplifies day-to-day product procurement and increases profitability for MSPs. By simplifying how MSPs quote, sell and procure, Datto Commerce improves operational efficiency and productivity for MSPs.

MSP involvement in helping clients procure IT equipment can be a time-consuming, manual process that is low margin and takes time away from other valuable activities. Datto Commerce simplifies and automates day-to-day IT product and service procurement for MSPs and drives engagement with their clients with an MSP-branded online storefront. The platform provides:

  • Simplified quoting - MSPs have the ability to produce professional-looking quotes in as little as 30 seconds that can be viewed and approved on any device.
  • Automated procurement - The intelligent platform procures products based on availability, price, and supplier preferences at the time of quote approval, while increasing transactional reliability to reduce rework.
  • Built-in e-commerce architecture - Datto Commerce enables clients to find and purchase approved solutions directly from the MSP’s branded online storefront at their convenience - eliminating the quote production and approval process.
  • Vendor data feeds - Integrated vendor data feeds save time and maximize margins by procuring based on availability and cost.
  • Easy onboarding and trademark Datto support - MSPs can get up and running in as little as one hour with unlimited Datto support via phone, chat, and email.

“MSPs have the opportunity to provide their SMB clients with everything IT related to encourage standardization,” said Radhesh Menon, Chief Product Officer at Datto. “We’re excited to provide this superior platform that integrates with PSAs to enable MSPs to sell more products in less time and with fewer resources, while increasing profitability with every transaction.”

“After adopting Datto Commerce, we were able to triple our sales pipeline, and double our product sales in less than six months,” said Brian Weiss CEO of ITECH, a California-based MSP. “Before Datto Commerce, I handled most of the sales responsibilities myself, which required a large portion of my time. This technology has given me time back in my day to focus on the big-picture strategy for my company.”

Datto Commerce seamlessly integrates with MSP-business management tools including Autotask PSA, ConnectWise Manage, Xero, Quickbooks, and Stripe. The cloud-based platform also supports local tax management requirements and regional distributors in North America, Australia and New Zealand, with the goal of expanding its availability to other global regions.

About Datto

As the world’s leading provider of cloud-based software and security solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses (SMBs) can achieve with the right technology. Datto’s proven Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management solutions drive cyber resilience, efficiency, and growth for MSPs. Delivered via an integrated platform, Datto’s solutions help its global ecosystem of MSP partners serve over one million businesses around the world. From proactive dynamic detection and prevention to fast, flexible recovery from cyber incidents, Datto’s solutions defend against costly downtime and data loss in servers, virtual machines, cloud applications, or anywhere data resides. Since its founding in 2007, Datto has won numerous awards for its product excellence, superior technical support, rapid growth, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has global offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

MSP-C

Datto Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Datto Introduces Datto Commerce in North America Datto Holding Corp. (“Datto”) (NYSE:MSP), the leading global provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), today announced the commercial availability of Datto Commerce in …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
California American Water Offers Firescape Class to Customers
ICL Signs Contract to Supply 600,000 Metric Tons of Potash to India During 2021
JT INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages Jianpu Technology Inc. Investors with Large ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from U.S. FDA for Supplemental New Drug ...
DMS Completes Asset Purchase from Crisp Results; Announces Preliminary, Unaudited First-Quarter ...
HempFusion Provides Operational Update
Knightscope Selects Velodyne Lidar Technology for Next-Generation Autonomous Security Solutions
Origin Materials and AECI SANS Technical Fibers to Develop Carbon-Negative Materials for Apparel ...
Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone ...
Orthofix Announces FDA Clearance and Initial Patient Implant of the Company’s First 3D-Printed ...
Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
AeroFarms and Hortifrut Announce R&D Partnership to Advance the Next Generation of Blueberry and ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
Cyber Resilience is the Theme of Datto’s Fourth MSP Technology Day
11.03.21
Datto Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
10.03.21
Datto Acquires Cyber Threat Detection Company BitDam

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
3
Datto Holding Corp.