Datto Introduces Datto Commerce in North America

MSP involvement in helping clients procure IT equipment can be a time-consuming, manual process that is low margin and takes time away from other valuable activities. Datto Commerce simplifies and automates day-to-day IT product and service procurement for MSPs and drives engagement with their clients with an MSP-branded online storefront. The platform provides:

Datto Holding Corp. (“Datto”) (NYSE:MSP), the leading global provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), today announced the commercial availability of Datto Commerce in North America. Formerly known as Gluh, Datto Commerce is a real-time sales platform that simplifies day-to-day product procurement and increases profitability for MSPs. By simplifying how MSPs quote, sell and procure, Datto Commerce improves operational efficiency and productivity for MSPs.

Simplified quoting - MSPs have the ability to produce professional-looking quotes in as little as 30 seconds that can be viewed and approved on any device.

- MSPs have the ability to produce professional-looking quotes in as little as 30 seconds that can be viewed and approved on any device. Automated procurement - The intelligent platform procures products based on availability, price, and supplier preferences at the time of quote approval, while increasing transactional reliability to reduce rework.

- The intelligent platform procures products based on availability, price, and supplier preferences at the time of quote approval, while increasing transactional reliability to reduce rework. Built-in e-commerce architecture - Datto Commerce enables clients to find and purchase approved solutions directly from the MSP’s branded online storefront at their convenience - eliminating the quote production and approval process.

- Datto Commerce enables clients to find and purchase approved solutions directly from the MSP’s branded online storefront at their convenience - eliminating the quote production and approval process. Vendor data feeds - Integrated vendor data feeds save time and maximize margins by procuring based on availability and cost.

- Integrated vendor data feeds save time and maximize margins by procuring based on availability and cost. Easy onboarding and trademark Datto support - MSPs can get up and running in as little as one hour with unlimited Datto support via phone, chat, and email.

“MSPs have the opportunity to provide their SMB clients with everything IT related to encourage standardization,” said Radhesh Menon, Chief Product Officer at Datto. “We’re excited to provide this superior platform that integrates with PSAs to enable MSPs to sell more products in less time and with fewer resources, while increasing profitability with every transaction.”

“After adopting Datto Commerce, we were able to triple our sales pipeline, and double our product sales in less than six months,” said Brian Weiss CEO of ITECH, a California-based MSP. “Before Datto Commerce, I handled most of the sales responsibilities myself, which required a large portion of my time. This technology has given me time back in my day to focus on the big-picture strategy for my company.”

Datto Commerce seamlessly integrates with MSP-business management tools including Autotask PSA, ConnectWise Manage, Xero, Quickbooks, and Stripe. The cloud-based platform also supports local tax management requirements and regional distributors in North America, Australia and New Zealand, with the goal of expanding its availability to other global regions.

About Datto

As the world’s leading provider of cloud-based software and security solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses (SMBs) can achieve with the right technology. Datto’s proven Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management solutions drive cyber resilience, efficiency, and growth for MSPs. Delivered via an integrated platform, Datto’s solutions help its global ecosystem of MSP partners serve over one million businesses around the world. From proactive dynamic detection and prevention to fast, flexible recovery from cyber incidents, Datto’s solutions defend against costly downtime and data loss in servers, virtual machines, cloud applications, or anywhere data resides. Since its founding in 2007, Datto has won numerous awards for its product excellence, superior technical support, rapid growth, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has global offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

MSP-C

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210405005183/en/