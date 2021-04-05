NewHold Investment Corp. Announces Registration Statement on Form S-4

NewHold Investment Corp. (“NewHold”) (NASDAQ: NHIC), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), announced today that it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”), which includes a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus, in connection with its recently-announced proposed business combination with Evolv Technology (“Evolv”), the leader in AI touchless security screening. The Registration Statement includes audited financials for the full years 2019 & 2020, with a financial year end of December 31.

On March 8, 2021, NewHold announced they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that will result in Evolv becoming a publicly traded company. NewHold’s common stock is currently traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol “NHIC.” In connection with the closing of the transaction, NewHold intends to change its name to Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. and will remain listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the new symbol “EVLV.” The closing of the transaction, which is expected in the second quarter of 2021, is subject to customary closing conditions including SEC review and the approval of shareholders from both entities.