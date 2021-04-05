 
NewHold Investment Corp. Announces Registration Statement on Form S-4

NewHold Investment Corp. (“NewHold”) (NASDAQ: NHIC), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), announced today that it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”), which includes a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus, in connection with its recently-announced proposed business combination with Evolv Technology (“Evolv”), the leader in AI touchless security screening. The Registration Statement includes audited financials for the full years 2019 & 2020, with a financial year end of December 31.

On March 8, 2021, NewHold announced they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that will result in Evolv becoming a publicly traded company. NewHold’s common stock is currently traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol “NHIC.” In connection with the closing of the transaction, NewHold intends to change its name to Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. and will remain listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the new symbol “EVLV.” The closing of the transaction, which is expected in the second quarter of 2021, is subject to customary closing conditions including SEC review and the approval of shareholders from both entities.

A link to the filing is available under the “SEC Filings” section of the NHIC website at https://nhicspac.com/. The filing can also be viewed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology is the world’s leading provider of AI touchless security screening systems that enhance safety without sacrificing the visitor, student and employee experience. Built on top of its Evolv Cortex AI software platform, the company provides an array of AI touchless screening technologies for weapons detection, identity verification and health-related threats.

Led by a team of security industry leaders with a track record for delivering first-to-market products, Evolv’s investors include Bill Gates, Florida Governor Jeb Bush’s firm, Finback Investment Partners, DCVC, General Catalyst Partners, Lux Capital, SineWave Ventures, Motorola Solutions and STANLEY Ventures. The company’s partners include Motorola Solutions, STANLEY Security and Johnson Controls. Evolv Express has earned industry accolades such as the 2020 Edison Awards, two Campus Safety 2020 BEST Awards, Campus Security & Life Safety magazine’s Secure Campus 2020 Awards and Best Places to Work by Inc. Magazine and Built in Boston.

