Colony Credit Real Estate Signs Agreement to Internalize Management

In connection with this internalization, Colony Capital will cease to have affiliated directors on the Company’s Board of Directors when their terms expire at the Company’s upcoming annual shareholders meeting in May 2021. As a result, the Company’s Board of Directors is expected to consist of the four current independent directors, plus Michael J. Mazzei, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and President, and will be led by Catherine D. Rice as Independent Chairperson.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company and its external manager, CLNC Manager, LLC, a subsidiary of Colony Capital, Inc. (the “Manager” or “Colony Capital”), have signed definitive agreements to consensually terminate the management agreement and internalize the Company’s management and operating functions. This internalization transaction is a result of the previously announced strategic alternative review process to maximize shareholder value that was undertaken by the Company’s special committee, consisting exclusively of independent and disinterested directors of the Company (the “Special Committee”).

The Company has also agreed with Colony Capital to enter into a new stockholders agreement, which will become effective upon closing of the internalization transaction. Pursuant to the stockholders agreement, Colony Capital will vote in director elections as recommended by the Company’s Board of Directors, so long as Colony Capital owns 10% or more of the Company’s outstanding common shares, through the 2022 annual meeting. Colony Capital has also agreed to certain customary standstill restrictions until the beginning of the advance notice window in the Company’s Bylaws for the 2023 annual meeting, thus restricting Colony Capital’s ability to seek to control or influence the Company. Colony Capital has also agreed that it will not acquire any additional shares of the Company.

The Special Committee and the Company’s management team are confident that this internalization transaction will enhance the Company’s positioning and produce meaningful benefits for all stockholders:

Substantial Anticipated Cost Savings through Reduction in Operating Expenses.The transition to a self-managed structure is expected to be significantly accretive to earnings and reduce the Company’s general and administrative expenses. Excluding one-time termination charges payable to the Manager on the closing date, the Company currently anticipates generating operating cost savings of approximately $14 to 16 million per year or approximately $0.10 to 0.12 per share of common stock.

Management Continuity and Team Expertise. The Company will continue to be led by Mr. Mazzei along with Chief Operating Officer Andrew Witt and its seasoned senior management team. Approximately 45 employees that have contributed substantially to the Company’s investment, underwriting, portfolio and asset management, loan servicing, financial reporting, treasury, legal, tax, credit, risk and compliance responsibilities are expected to become employees of the Company.

Further Aligns Management with Company and Stockholders. The internalized structure will result in a more transparent organizational model and a dedicated employee base, which will focus exclusively on the Company. The new structure will more directly align the interests of the management team with those of the Company and all its stockholders.

Rebranding to Reflect the Company’s Evolution. Shortly after the closing of the internalization transaction, the Company expects to begin operating under a new name. This rebranding strategy marks an important milestone for the Company in becoming self-managed for the first time since its inception, with independence from Colony Capital.

Upon completion of the transaction, the Company anticipates an orderly and timely transition of all required operating functions, and will execute a short-term transition services agreement with Colony Capital to facilitate a seamless continuation of operations.