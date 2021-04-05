Amneal Completes Acquisition of Kashiv Specialty Pharmaceuticals

“We are very pleased to announce the completion of this transaction. Through the acquisition of Kashiv Specialty Pharma, Amneal has gained an exciting pipeline of both 505(b)2 branded products and complex generics. Perhaps most importantly, we are adding a team of world class R&D scientists with a proven track record of developing complex generic products (e.g. Yuvafem and EluRyng), as well as a platform of innovative drug delivery technologies. This transaction is just the latest step in making Amneal 2.0 a reality,” said Messrs. Chirag and Chintu Patel, Co-Chief Executive Officers.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: AMRX) and Kashiv BioSciences LLC (“Kashiv”) today announced that Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC (“Amneal”), a subsidiary of the Company, has completed its previously announced acquisition of a 98% interest in Kashiv Specialty Pharmaceuticals, LLC (“Kashiv Specialty”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kashiv focused on the development of complex generics, innovative drug delivery platforms and novel 505(b)(2) drugs.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a fully-integrated pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and distribution of generic and specialty drug products. The Company has manufacturing operations in North America, Asia, and Europe, working together to bring high-quality medicines to patients primarily within the United States.

The Company has an extensive portfolio of approximately 250 generic medicines and is expanding its portfolio to include complex dosage forms including biosimilars in a broad range of therapeutic areas. The Company also markets a portfolio of branded pharmaceutical products through its Specialty segment focused principally on central nervous system and endocrine disorders. For more information, visit www.amneal.com.

About Kashiv BioSciences, LLC

Founded in 2011, Kashiv is a premier fully integrated specialty biopharmaceutical company offering next-generation drug delivery technologies and an advanced pipeline of oral & biosimilar drugs. To learn more about Kashiv, visit https://kashivbiosciences.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

