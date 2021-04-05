Splunk Welcomes Teresa Carlson as President and Chief Growth Officer

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today announced the appointment of Teresa Carlson, an executive with more than 25 years of industry experience and expertise in leading complex business transformations for premier SaaS, data management and cloud businesses, to the newly created role of President and Chief Growth Officer, effective April 19, 2021.

Reporting to Doug Merritt, President and CEO, Carlson will lead and work closely with Splunk’s sales, customer success and marketing leaders to align and drive the Company’s ongoing business transformations across Splunk’s go-to-market business segments. Carlson joins Splunk’s executive leadership team, laser focused on advancing the Company’s cloud-first initiatives, identifying and pursuing new market opportunities and accelerating growth.

“Teresa has an incredible record of leading category defining high-growth companies at global scale to even greater success. I’ve had the privilege of getting to know her as a partner during her tenure at AWS, and know she’ll be an excellent addition to our team,” said Merritt. “Beyond bringing deep industry, software and cloud knowledge – which will be invaluable to Splunk as we continue to build on our strong foundation and rapid expansion – it is clear that Teresa embodies the values that define our strong Splunk culture. Looking ahead, I am confident that we are uniquely positioned to fuel continued growth and innovation across our technology platform for the benefit of all our customers and stakeholders.”

“I am thrilled to join the passionate and talented team at Splunk, and motivated by this opportunity to bring exciting cloud and data solutions to global customers across all industries,” said Carlson. “Together, we will build on Splunk’s legacy of innovation as one of the fastest growing companies in the history of enterprise software.”

About Teresa Carlson

Carlson joins Splunk from Amazon Web Services (AWS), where she currently serves as Vice President, Worldwide Public Sector and Industries. She has driven phenomenal customer engagement and growth during her tenure at AWS. After Carlson founded AWS’s Worldwide Public Sector in 2010, her role eventually expanded to include financial services, energy services, telecommunications, and aerospace and satellite industry business units.

Carlson has also been a strong advocate for empowering women in the technology field. That passion led to the creation of “We Power Tech,” AWS’s diversity and inclusion initiative, which aims to ensure underrepresented groups – including women – are reflected throughout all AWS outreach efforts.

Carlson dedicates time to philanthropic and leadership roles in support of the global community. This includes service as Chairwoman of the White House Historical Association’s Council on History, board member of the Alliance for Digital Innovation (ADI), a member of the Greater Washington Board of Trade, member of the International Women’s Forum, and advisor to Georgetown University’s Hacking Defense Program within the Walsh School of Foreign Service.

She also serves as a member of the International Center for Missing and Exploited Children Board of Directors, the Chairman’s Advisory Council for the American Red Cross in the National Capital Region, the Economic Club of Washington, D.C. Board of Directors and the USO of Metropolitan Washington Board of Directors.

Prior to joining AWS in 2010, Carlson led sales, marketing and business development organizations at Microsoft, Keyfile Corp/Lexign and NovaCare. Carlson holds a B.A. and M.S. from Western Kentucky University.

