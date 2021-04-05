89bio Announces Plans for Phase 2b (ENLIVEN) Trial in NASH

SAN FRANCISCO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced it has received written guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the company’s design of its planned Phase 2b ENLIVEN trial evaluating BIO89-100 for the treatment of patients with fibrosis stage 2 or 3 non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), including agreement on the use of a liquid formulation.

“We look forward to advancing our NASH program with the ENLIVEN trial following our promising Phase 1b/2a data,” said Rohan Palekar, Chief Executive Officer of 89bio. “With its differentiated profile, uniquely engineered structure, and convenient dosing schedule, we believe BIO89-100 has the potential to be a best-in-class FGF21 analog for the treatment of NASH. We believe the liquid formulation will provide a more convenient administration method which we know is critical for compliance for patients living with chronic conditions like NASH.”

ENLIVEN will be a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of BIO89-100 in biopsy-confirmed NASH patients with fibrosis stage 2 or 3. A total of approximately 200 patients will receive either one of two different weekly doses or an every two-week dose of BIO89-100 or placebo for 24 weeks followed by a blinded extension phase of an additional 24 weeks for a total treatment period of 48 weeks. The primary efficacy outcome measures at Week 24 will include the two key histology-based endpoints of NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis and the improvement of fibrosis ≥ 1 stage without worsening of NASH. The ENLIVEN trial will utilize a liquid formulation of BIO89-100 instead of the frozen formulation used in the Phase 1b/2a trial.

About 89bio

89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is a specifically engineered glycoPEGylated analog of FGF21. BIO89-100 is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). 89bio is headquartered in San Francisco with operations in Herzliya, Israel.