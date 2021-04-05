Clean Earth Launches Fullcircle Advanced Waste Lifecycle Program Focusing on Zero Waste Solutions

Concierge service carefully and strategically analyzes waste before it even happens, from initial product concept to lifecycle completion and everything in between.

Fullcircle is the next step in Harsco Corporation’s transformation to ultimately derive 90% of annual revenue from environmental products and services.

CAMP HILL, Pa., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announces that its Clean Earth division has launched Fullcircle , an Advanced Waste Lifecycle Program. The new program strategically analyzes waste at each source of generation, then offers solutions for recycling and beneficial reuse alternatives for the material. From initial product concept to lifecycle completion and everything in between, Fullcircle’s goals are to eliminate all waste, recycle as much as possible, and build scalable, innovative programs for customers focused on zero waste.

With Fullcircle, customers do not choose services from a pre-set, one-size-fits-all menu to dispose of their waste stream. Rather, each solution is specifically tailored to the customer’s waste journey with Fullcircle developing unique sustainable solutions aligned with their waste generation, sustainability goals and growth plans. The program offers enhanced tracking, reporting and data analysis of waste streams to monitor performance and measure against financial and corporate sustainability goals.

“We have identified a growing need for integrated service providers who provide true partnership management,” said David Stanton, Senior Vice President and Group President of Clean Earth. “Our ambition is to solve the challenge of making it easy for our customers to properly manage their difficult-to-treat waste with the ultimate sustainable solution. It must be simple, innovative, transparent and trusted. That’s where we come in.”

The vast capability of Clean Earth’s Fullcircle program explores every stage of waste generation, including:

Upstream waste management at inception

Flow change investigation

Contamination reduction

Final placement

Clean Earth has proven success in developing programs for various world class market leaders across multiple industry verticals. The company has earned credibility through the development of robust programs including consumer packaged goods and medical devices with well-known multinational companies.