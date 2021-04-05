BioSolar Announces $5.0 Million Registered Direct Offering

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSolar, Inc. (OTC: BSRC), a developer of energy technologies, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor to purchase in a registered direct offering 125,000,000 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 125,000,000 shares of common stock. The combined purchase price for one share of common stock (or common stock equivalent in lieu thereof) and a warrant to purchase one share of common stock is $0.04. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.04 per share, will be immediately exercisable and will expire five years from the issuance date.

The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $5.0 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds primarily to aggressively expand and accelerate the development of its electrolyzer technology to lower the cost of green hydrogen production, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on or about April 7, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-254336) relating to the registered direct offering of the securities described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 16, 2021 and was declared effective on March 25, 2021. The offering of the securities is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus that forms a part of the effective registration statement. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus will be filed with the SEC and may be obtained, when available, from H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by calling (212) 856-5711 or by emailing placements@hcwco.com or at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The Company recently announced that is in the process of changing its corporate name to NewHydrogen, Inc. to better reflect its expanded focus on green hydrogen technologies.