 
checkAd

BioSolar Announces $5.0 Million Registered Direct Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.04.2021, 14:00  |  27   |   |   

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSolar, Inc. (OTC: BSRC), a developer of energy technologies, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor to purchase in a registered direct offering 125,000,000 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 125,000,000 shares of common stock. The combined purchase price for one share of common stock (or common stock equivalent in lieu thereof) and a warrant to purchase one share of common stock is $0.04. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.04 per share, will be immediately exercisable and will expire five years from the issuance date.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $5.0 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds primarily to aggressively expand and accelerate the development of its electrolyzer technology to lower the cost of green hydrogen production, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on or about April 7, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-254336) relating to the registered direct offering of the securities described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 16, 2021 and was declared effective on March 25, 2021. The offering of the securities is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus that forms a part of the effective registration statement. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus will be filed with the SEC and may be obtained, when available, from H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by calling (212) 856-5711 or by emailing placements@hcwco.com or at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The Company recently announced that is in the process of changing its corporate name to NewHydrogen, Inc. to better reflect its expanded focus on green hydrogen technologies.

Seite 1 von 2
BioSolar Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioSolar Announces $5.0 Million Registered Direct Offering SANTA CLARITA, Calif., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BioSolar, Inc. (OTC: BSRC), a developer of energy technologies, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor to purchase in a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
First Compassionate Special Permit (CSP) Patient in Philippines Improved Significantly 35 hours ...
GameStop Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
Emergent BioSolutions On Track with Respect to COVID-19 Contractual Commitments; Receives Modified ...
Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone ...
Cidara Therapeutics Announces Agreement with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize AVCs for the ...
Euro Sun Initiates Strategic Environmental Assessment Process for Rovina Valley Project
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS TEAM WITH TRADING, BLOCKCHAIN AND PRODUCT DESIGN SPECIALISTS
Tallinna Sadam audited Annual Report 2020 and dividend proposal
Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
NewHydrogen provides green hydrogen technology development update