Myconic Capital Corp. Signs Letter of Intent for Acquisition of NY Ketamine Medical Practice, PLLC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myconic Capital Corp. (formerly, Auralite Investments Inc.) (CSE: MEDI) (FRA: MY0) (the “Company” or “Myconic”) is pleased to announce that in its pursuit to establish an investment portfolio of leading ketamine treatment centers for depression and chronic neuropathic pain, the Company has acquired the rights to a letter of intent (the “Letter of Intent”) providing for the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of NY Ketamine Medical Practice PLLC (“NY Ketamine Infusions”), a leading mental health and pain clinic based in New York, New York.

NY Ketamine Infusions was founded in 2012 by Dr. Glen Z. Brooks who was among the first physicians in the United States using this innovative treatment to successfully care for patients suffering from treatment-resistant depression, PTSD, mood disorders and chronic neuropathic pain. Building on over 2 decades of clinical research at major institutions like Yale University and the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), Dr. Brooks was at the forefront of introducing this innovative treatment to patients in need. Dr. Brooks is a board-certified anesthesiologist having completed his training at Harvard’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital and has taught at Yale University School of Medicine. As of 2021, Dr. Brooks has treated over 4,000 patients with over 50,000 ketamine infusions in his New York City office alone, representing the largest single office clinical experience in the world. His internationally renowned expertise in the field of ketamine therapy and his reputation for personal patient involvement has attracted clients from North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Unlike other depression medications that can take weeks or months to take effect, relief from ketamine infusions can often be experienced by patients within hours, making it especially useful for suicidal ideation. Low doses of ketamine are generally administered through a series of six infusions over a two-week period, often followed by ongoing maintenance sessions on an “as needed” basis. In otherwise treatment resistant depression patients, numerous studies have shown that intravenous ketamine therapy has an overall success rate of 70%.