Vincerx Pharma Announces Redemption of Public Warrants

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: VINC) (the “Company”), today announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding public warrants (the “Public Warrants”) to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock, $0.0001 par value per share (“Common Stock”), that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated as of March 5, 2020 (the “Warrant Agreement”), by and between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as warrant agent (the “Warrant Agent”), and that remain outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on May 5, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”) for a redemption price of $0.01 per Public Warrant (the “Redemption Price”). Prior to the Redemption Date, the Company’s units, listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “LSACU,” will each be separated into one share of Common Stock and one Public Warrant, and be traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “LSAC” and “LSACW,” respectively.

Under the terms of the Warrant Agreement, the Company is entitled to redeem all the outstanding Public Warrants if the last sale price of the Common Stock is at least $16.50 per share for any 20 trading days within any 30-day trading period ending on the third business day prior to the date on which a notice of redemption is given. This share price performance target has been met. At the direction of the Company, the Warrant Agent has delivered a notice of redemption to each of the registered holders of the outstanding Public Warrants.

Each Public Warrant may be exercised by the holders thereof until 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the Redemption Date, to purchase one-half (1/2) of a fully paid and non-assessable share of Common Stock underlying such warrant, at the exercise price of $11.50 per whole share of Common Stock. Pursuant to the Warrant Agreement, a holder may exercise its warrants only for a whole number of shares. This means that only an even number of Public Warrants may be exercised at any given time by a holder. Any Public Warrants that remain unexercised following 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the Redemption Date will be void and no longer exercisable, and the holders of those Public Warrants will be entitled to receive only the redemption price of $0.01 per warrant. 6,563,767 Public Warrants were initially issued by the Company, exercisable for an aggregate of 3,281,883 shares of Common Stock at a price of $11.50 per share, representing a total of approximately $37.7 million in potential proceeds to the Company.