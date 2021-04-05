Gracell Biotechnologies to Present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

SUZHOU, China and SHANGHAI, China, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) (“Gracell”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies, today announced that it will present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference (details below).

Corporate Presentation: 8:45 – 9:25 am ET, Monday, April 12, 2021

Presenter: Dr. William (Wei) Cao, Founder and CEO

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham107/grcl/2238544

The webcast and replay of the presentation can also be accessed through the “News and Events” section of the Gracell Investor website.