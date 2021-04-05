 
Gracell Biotechnologies to Present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

SUZHOU, China and SHANGHAI, China, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) (“Gracell”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies, today announced that it will present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference (details below).

Corporate Presentation: 8:45 – 9:25 am ET, Monday, April 12, 2021
Presenter: Dr. William (Wei) Cao, Founder and CEO
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham107/grcl/2238544
The webcast and replay of the presentation can also be accessed through the “News and Events” section of the Gracell Investor website.

One-on-one meetings: April 12-15, 2021
Management participants: Dr. William (Wei) Cao, Founder and CEO; Dr. Kevin Xie, CFO

For more information, please contact your Needham representative.

About Gracell

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell") is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal production quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors.

Media Contact
Marvin Tang
marvin.tang@gracellbio.com

Investor Contact
Gracie Tong
Gracie.tong@gracellbio.com


17.03.21
Gracell Biotechnologies to Participate in the 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Biotech Corporate Access Day
09.03.21
Gracell Biotechnologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update