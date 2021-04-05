Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Management Changes

Chairman Carl C. Icahn stated: “At the beginning of the year, we significantly reduced our short positions in index funds and the market in general. However, we have kept “short hedge positions” in place on companies operating in the same industries as the companies comprising our larger activist positions. We continue to believe that the activist model that has produced exceptional returns for us over the past 45 years now offers even greater opportunities than it did in the past. We intend in the future to increase our activist activity just as we have done in the first quarter. We continue to believe many of the companies we invest in are mismanaged and/or are overlooking opportunities that will greatly enhance shareholder value. We intend to continue to correct this situation in the companies we invest in.”

In connection with the continuing consolidation of all operations into its Florida office, Icahn Enterprises also announced today the hiring of Aris Kekedjian, the former Chief Investment Officer of General Electric Company (GE), as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Kekedjian will also join Icahn Enterprises’ board of directors.

Aris Kekedjian has an outstanding track record in both the capital markets and in business development. His three-decade career at GE includes extensive experience building and operating international platforms across Europe and the Middle East, as well as an extensive M&A track record. These include the $30 billion merger of GE Oil & Gas and Baker Hughes, the $15 billion merger of GE Transportation with Wabtec, the IPO and split-off of Synchrony Financial and the break-up of GE Capital, one of the most comprehensive restructurings in the financial services industry. Mr. Kekedjian has closed multi-billion-dollar transactions in the water technology, distributed power, industrial automation industries and several acquisitions in high-growth emerging categories, including landmark deals in renewable energy and industrial-scale 3D printing.