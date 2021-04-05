 
checkAd

Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Management Changes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.04.2021, 14:00  |  48   |   |   

GE Veteran Aris Kekedjian Named Chief Executive Officer

Icahn Enterprises Announces Approximately $800 Million Increase
In Estimated Indicative Net Asset Value For The First Quarter

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) today announced that, for the first quarter, estimated indicative net asset value increased by approximately $800 million, driven primarily by a $376 million increase in the Investment segment.

Chairman Carl C. Icahn stated: “At the beginning of the year, we significantly reduced our short positions in index funds and the market in general. However, we have kept “short hedge positions” in place on companies operating in the same industries as the companies comprising our larger activist positions. We continue to believe that the activist model that has produced exceptional returns for us over the past 45 years now offers even greater opportunities than it did in the past. We intend in the future to increase our activist activity just as we have done in the first quarter. We continue to believe many of the companies we invest in are mismanaged and/or are overlooking opportunities that will greatly enhance shareholder value. We intend to continue to correct this situation in the companies we invest in.”

In connection with the continuing consolidation of all operations into its Florida office, Icahn Enterprises also announced today the hiring of Aris Kekedjian, the former Chief Investment Officer of General Electric Company (GE), as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Kekedjian will also join Icahn Enterprises’ board of directors.

Aris Kekedjian has an outstanding track record in both the capital markets and in business development. His three-decade career at GE includes extensive experience building and operating international platforms across Europe and the Middle East, as well as an extensive M&A track record. These include the $30 billion merger of GE Oil & Gas and Baker Hughes, the $15 billion merger of GE Transportation with Wabtec, the IPO and split-off of Synchrony Financial and the break-up of GE Capital, one of the most comprehensive restructurings in the financial services industry. Mr. Kekedjian has closed multi-billion-dollar transactions in the water technology, distributed power, industrial automation industries and several acquisitions in high-growth emerging categories, including landmark deals in renewable energy and industrial-scale 3D printing.

Seite 1 von 3
Icahn Enterprises LP Depositary Units Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Management Changes GE Veteran Aris Kekedjian Named Chief Executive Officer Icahn Enterprises Announces Approximately $800 Million IncreaseIn Estimated Indicative Net Asset Value For The First Quarter SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Icahn …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
First Compassionate Special Permit (CSP) Patient in Philippines Improved Significantly 35 hours ...
GameStop Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
Emergent BioSolutions On Track with Respect to COVID-19 Contractual Commitments; Receives Modified ...
Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone ...
Cidara Therapeutics Announces Agreement with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize AVCs for the ...
Euro Sun Initiates Strategic Environmental Assessment Process for Rovina Valley Project
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS TEAM WITH TRADING, BLOCKCHAIN AND PRODUCT DESIGN SPECIALISTS
Tallinna Sadam audited Annual Report 2020 and dividend proposal
Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration