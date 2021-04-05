JPX and FactSet Announce Plans for New Thematic Indices

NORWALK, Conn. and TOKYO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) and FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, today announced plans to develop a new series of co-branded thematic indices targeting Japanese stocks. The two companies will use the strengths of the TSE, which calculates stock indices such as the Tokyo Stock Price Index (TOPIX), a stock index representative of Japan, alongside FactSet’s industry leading content sets, to create new indexes that tap into societal and investment trends.

In the first instance, the TSE and FactSet will work together to create and promote prototype indices based on three themes particularly relevant to the Japanese market: