JPX and FactSet Announce Plans for New Thematic Indices
NORWALK, Conn. and TOKYO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) and FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, today announced plans to develop a new series of co-branded thematic indices targeting Japanese stocks. The two companies will use the strengths of the TSE, which calculates stock indices such as the Tokyo Stock Price Index (TOPIX), a stock index representative of Japan, alongside FactSet’s industry leading content sets, to create new indexes that tap into societal and investment trends.
In the first instance, the TSE and FactSet will work together to create and promote prototype indices based on three themes particularly relevant to the Japanese market:
The JPX/FactSet Japan 100-Year Index will capture data on companies that provide technology and services that can support Japan’s aging population as life expectancy continues to expand.
It will use FactSet’s proprietary Revere Business Industry Classification System (RBICS) data to identify TSE-listed companies and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS) that provide products and
services in the healthcare and medical technology, leisure, fitness and beauty, and wealth management sectors.
The JPX/FactSet Japan Regional Economies Index will support growing investor interest in businesses and services outside the Tokyo area. This index is calculated using FactSet’s
proprietary Geographic Revenue Exposure, Supply Chain, and Fundamental datasets to identify companies headquartered outside the Tokyo metropolitan area and its three prefectures (Chiba, Kanagawa,
and Saitama) that have domestic revenue of 50% or more and a high ratio of sales beyond the Greater Tokyo area.
The JPX/FactSet Japan ASEAN-Leaders Index will target companies listed on the TSE that are heavily exposed to the high-growth ASEAN region. It will use FactSet’s Geographic Revenue
Exposure and Fundamental datasets to capture companies that have a high percentage of subsidiaries operating in the ASEAN region, as well as a high percentage of sales concentrated in ASEAN
countries.
Yoshihiro Isaka, Senior Executive Officer, TSE, said, “We are very pleased that we have started a new test calculation of thematic indices in collaboration with FactSet, a leading company in industry classification and the provision of various content sets. We will continue to meet the diverse needs of the Japanese stock market through index development and contribute to the further advancement of the investment industry in Japan.”
