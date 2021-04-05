 
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium Advisory Board

EL DORADO, Ark., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Lithium Ltd. (“Standard Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SLL) (OTCQX: STLHF) (FRA: S5L), an innovative technology and lithium project development company, today announced that the Honorable Francis R. Fannon has joined the company in the role of Strategic Advisor. Mr. Fannon will bring his deep expertise from both the public and private sector to actively support senior management on strategic issues, enhancing the Company’s overall capital markets profile and accelerating development and commercialization activities.

In 2018, Fannon was unanimously confirmed by the United States Senate to serve as the inaugural Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources. In his role with the State Department, Fannon elevated global awareness of the role that critical materials like lithium play in the energy transition. He led bilateral and multinational coalitions to help countries responsibly develop clean energy minerals and fostered more transparent markets. Fannon began his career in public service working as an aide for two members of the U.S. Senate before becoming Counsel to the United States Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works.

Prior to his service with the State Department, Fannon led several organizations and created business opportunities as a corporate executive for more than two decades. As Managing Director of BHP, Fannon established the company’s U.S. Corporate Affairs function. He created and led a comprehensive strategy to support the company’s growing footprint and expand its American shareholder base. Frank also served as Chief U.S. Advisor to the BHP Foundation, focused on transparency and governance, environmental resilience, and education equity.

Fannon also previously served as Senior Director for Government Affairs for Murphy Oil Corporation. In this role he facilitated new country entry in multiple regions, co-negotiated production sharing contracts, and managed crisis communications and stakeholder engagement. Under Frank’s guidance, Murphy Oil developed and successfully executed the industry’s first point-of-purchase consumer energy campaign.

Standard Lithium CEO Robert Mintak stated, “Frank has tremendous knowledge about the new energy economy and the importance of secure, domestic supplies of critical materials like lithium. His previous role with Murphy Oil, which included a stint in El Dorado, provides him broad understanding about how to grow an industry leading company that creates good-paying jobs and contributes to the nation’s economy. Frank will be a valuable asset to Standard Lithium, and we are excited to welcome him aboard.”

