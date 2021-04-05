 
checkAd

Famous Dave’s To Introduce First Drive Thru and New Quick ‘Que Restaurants in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.04.2021, 14:00  |  38   |   |   

The Las Vegas restaurant will feature a line-serve model, while the Salt Lake City location will feature a counter-serve model and Drive-Thru. Both will provide a quicker experience for guests.

MINNETONKA, Minn., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Famous Dave’s, the fast-growing barbeque franchise with 134 restaurants in markets across the country, is bringing its counter and line-serve “Quick ‘Que” prototypes to Las Vegas and Salt Lake City.

The Las Vegas location — a line-serve model — will open at 4480 Paradise Road, just a few blocks from the Las Vegas Strip, in early June.

The Salt Lake City restaurant — a counter-serve model with a Drive-Thru — will open at 2435 South State Street in June.

Both restaurant models boast small footprints with the goal of a quicker experience for guests and a more cost-effective business for operators.

“The Quick ‘Que model is a huge leap forward for us,” said Jeff Crivello, BBQ Holding’s CEO. “A year after the arrival of COVID, we’re proud to continue finding new ways to evolve and better serve both our customers and our franchisees. The Quick ‘Que model is a prime example of that effort. Not only will this model provide a more convenient experience for customers without compromising the quality of the food, but its build-out should also prove to be more affordable and profitable for franchisees. We expect to open 5 new Famous Dave's Quick ‘Que locations in 2021."

The new Las Vegas Famous Dave’s will be opened and operated by franchise partner Alejandro Orozco, who operates 10 Famous Dave’s, and the Salt Lake City location will be opened and operated by franchise partners Elaina Morris Herber and Paul Herber, who operate seven other Famous Dave’s locations.

“Both franchise groups are well equipped to be successful and bring these new restaurants to life,” Crivello said. “We are thrilled to have these partners introducing Quick ‘Que to Famous Dave’s fans in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.”

Olympic BBQ’s co-owner and CEO, Elaina Morris Herber, shares Crivello’s excitement. “Salt Lake City is such a vibrant community, and there is a huge demand for high-quality barbeque. The Quick ‘Que model is going to allow us to reach more customers while providing them with a faster, safer and more comfortable experience,” Herber said. “We’re proud to be partnered with a brand that is always looking for opportunities to innovate, and we couldn’t be more excited to introduce this new model to our fans.”

About BBQ Holdings

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) BBQ Holdings is a national restaurant company engaged in the ownership and operation of casual and fast dining restaurants. As of January 3, 2021, BBQ Holdings had four brands with 145 “brick and mortar” locations in 31 states and three countries, including 47 company-owned and 98 franchise-operated restaurants. In addition to these locations, the Company opened seven Company-owned Famous Dave’s ghost kitchens operating within its Granite City locations, and seven Famous Dave’s franchisee ghost kitchens operating out of the kitchen of another restaurant location or a shared kitchen space. While BBQ Holdings continues to diversify its ownership in the restaurant community, it was founded with the principle of combining the “art and science” of barbecue to serve up the very best of the best to barbecue lovers everywhere. BBQ Holdings, through partnerships, has extended Travis Clark’s award-winning line of barbecue sauces, rubs and seasonings into the retail market. Along with a wide variety of BBQ favorites served at their BBQ restaurants, BBQ Holdings newest addition, Granite City Food and Brewery, offers award winning craft beer and a made-from-scratch, chef driven menu featuring contemporary American cuisine. 

MEDIA CONTACT:
Julie Green
No Limit Agency
312-526-3996
jgreen@hellomainland.com


BBQ Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Famous Dave’s To Introduce First Drive Thru and New Quick ‘Que Restaurants in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas The Las Vegas restaurant will feature a line-serve model, while the Salt Lake City location will feature a counter-serve model and Drive-Thru. Both will provide a quicker experience for guests.MINNETONKA, Minn., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
First Compassionate Special Permit (CSP) Patient in Philippines Improved Significantly 35 hours ...
GameStop Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
Emergent BioSolutions On Track with Respect to COVID-19 Contractual Commitments; Receives Modified ...
Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone ...
Cidara Therapeutics Announces Agreement with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize AVCs for the ...
Euro Sun Initiates Strategic Environmental Assessment Process for Rovina Valley Project
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS TEAM WITH TRADING, BLOCKCHAIN AND PRODUCT DESIGN SPECIALISTS
Tallinna Sadam audited Annual Report 2020 and dividend proposal
Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
BBQ Holdings, Inc. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020
29.03.21
BBQ Holdings, Inc. Reports Sales Update for Fourth Quarter 2020 and First Quarter 2021