FOREWARN Partners with Northeast Tennessee Association of REALTORS

Tennessee-based Association contracts to make FOREWARN services available for its 1,400+ REALTOR members to promote proactive agent safety

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOREWARN, LLC, a red violet company (NASDAQ: RDVT) and the leading provider of real-time information solutions for real estate agents, today announced that the Northeast Tennessee Association of REALTORS (“NETAR”) has contracted to make FOREWARN services available for the 1,400+ REALTOR members it serves throughout Northeast Tennessee to promote proactive real estate agent safety.

Available both online and through a mobile application, FOREWARN analyzes billions of data points and provides users with the ability to mitigate risks by verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information provided by potential clients -- using just a phone number. FOREWARN allows agents to properly and safely plan for showings with a higher level of confidence.

The FOREWARN services purchased by NETAR will be available to the 1,400+ real estate agent membership at no additional cost to individual agents.

“We are thrilled to be proactively addressing safety for our members and the community with FOREWARN,” said Kristi Bailey, President of Northeast Tennessee Association of REALTORS. “FOREWARN provides an additional layer of safety and intelligence for agents in identifying potential risks well ahead of being in a vulnerable situation. This is an essential benefit that we felt was necessary, and we are happy to be providing it for our members.”

On April 1, 2021, existing NETAR members received specific instructions on how to move forward with activating their FOREWARN subscription.

All other real estate agencies and agents can learn more about FOREWARN at www.forewarn.com.

About FOREWARN
At FOREWARN, we bring instant knowledge through innovative solutions to ensure safer engagements and smarter interactions. Leveraging powerful analytics and a massive data repository, our solutions enable organizations to gain real-time knowledge, for purposes such as verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information. Risk assessment and due diligence at your fingertips.

RELATED LINKS: www.forewarn.com

About red violet
At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our intelligent platform, CORE, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “believes,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations, including whether FOREWARN will address safety for NETAR members and the community and whether FOREWARN can provide an additional layer of safety and intelligence for NETAR agents in identifying potential risks well ahead of being in a vulnerable situation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in red violet’s SEC Filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Camilo Ramirez
Red Violet, Inc.
561-757-4500
ir@redviolet.com 


10.03.21
red violet Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results