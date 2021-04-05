Acutus Medical Initiates First IDE Therapy Trial with the AcQBlate FORCE Sensing Ablation System

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical (Nasdaq: AFIB), an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated, today announced initial US enrollments in the company’s AcQForce Flutter Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) clinical trial. This trial is expected to enroll up to 150 subjects in leading centers globally and will evaluate the safety and efficacy of the AcQBlate FORCE sensing ablation catheter and system in the treatment of Right Atrial Typical Flutter. In the US, Right Atrial Typical Flutter ablation procedures currently account for approximately 30% of cardiac ablations and are expected to reach 200,000 annually by 20251.

In contrast to the most contemporary ablation systems, AcQBlate FORCE can operate both in a stand-alone manner or in conjunction with a compatible 3D mapping system. The AcQBlate FORCE sensing ablation system is comprised of Acutus’ AcQBlate FORCE catheter and Qubic Force module that seamlessly integrates an RF generator and irrigation pump. The complete AcQBlate FORCE sensing ablation catheter and system, which received full CE Mark in late 2020, is now commercially available in Europe through our Acutus direct organization and our partner BIOTRONIK.