Acutus Medical Initiates First IDE Therapy Trial with the AcQBlate FORCE Sensing Ablation System

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.04.2021, 14:00  |  62   |   |   

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical (Nasdaq: AFIB), an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated, today announced initial US enrollments in the company’s AcQForce Flutter Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) clinical trial. This trial is expected to enroll up to 150 subjects in leading centers globally and will evaluate the safety and efficacy of the AcQBlate FORCE sensing ablation catheter and system in the treatment of Right Atrial Typical Flutter. In the US, Right Atrial Typical Flutter ablation procedures currently account for approximately 30% of cardiac ablations and are expected to reach 200,000 annually by 20251.

In contrast to the most contemporary ablation systems, AcQBlate FORCE can operate both in a stand-alone manner or in conjunction with a compatible 3D mapping system. The AcQBlate FORCE sensing ablation system is comprised of Acutus’ AcQBlate FORCE catheter and Qubic Force module that seamlessly integrates an RF generator and irrigation pump. The complete AcQBlate FORCE sensing ablation catheter and system, which received full CE Mark in late 2020, is now commercially available in Europe through our Acutus direct organization and our partner BIOTRONIK.

Designed specifically to provide consistent, effective therapeutic solutions during cardiac ablation procedures, the AcQBlate FORCE system shows physicians, in real-time, how much contact force is being applied to the heart during ablations. Studies have shown the utility of real-time contact force information in helping physicians guide safe and effective therapy, which may improve patient outcomes2.

“The AcQBlate FORCE sensing ablation catheter provides stable contact force readings with low fluid irrigation requirements. It displayed both easy maneuverability and excellent stability during atrial ablation. I look forward to further evaluating this system and believe this technology has the potential to improve patient outcomes,” said Dr. Gery Tomassoni of Baptist Health Medical Group in Lexington, Ky., who performed the first case in the trial.

Dr. Sean Beinart of Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center in Silver Springs, Md. further commented, “the system was very easy for our lab staff to set up, and we were able to complete the case without changing our existing workflow. As the incidence of atrial arrhythmias increases, we continue to look for safe, effective and efficient treatment options for patients. The AcQBlate FORCE sensing ablation catheter incorporates a gold-tipped electrode that is designed for efficient energy delivery and effective lesion creation in less time.”

