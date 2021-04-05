Sensei Biotherapeutics Appoints Jessie M. English, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors
Entrepreneurial leader brings expertise growing biotech platform companies
BOSTON and ROCKVILLE, Md., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSE), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on the discovery and development of next
generation therapeutics for cancer, today announced the appointment of Jessie M. English, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors. Dr. English is a proven biotechnology leader and brings over 20 years of
experience in oncology research as well as business and leadership development.
“Jessie’s experience in building vibrant, data-driven companies will serve as an important asset to our Board of Directors as we continue to build Sensei Bio’s research capabilities and pipeline. I am excited to welcome her to our Board of Directors at this critical time in Sensei’s development. Her expertise in both oncology drug discovery and business development will support our advancement of novel next-generation immunotherapies,” said John Celebi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sensei Biotherapeutics.
“Sensei is leading the advancement of ImmunoPhage, a potentially new class of therapeutics. Advances in cancer immunotherapy such as this represent a critical shift in the drug discovery paradigm,” said Dr. English. “I am excited to join Sensei’s Board of Directors and work alongside the team to further advance personalized, yet off-the-shelf product candidates.”
Dr. English is an experienced and innovative drug discovery researcher and drug developer. Throughout her career, she has led high impact and high growth companies developing pioneering therapeutics. She currently serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of Bakx Therapeutics. Previously, she was Chief Scientific Officer of Tilos Therapeutics, which was acquired by Merck in 2019. Dr. English’s expertise spans leadership experience in industry and academic collaborations in oncology drug discovery, establishment of translational programs and development of novel translational platforms. She previously held senior roles in immuno-oncology and translational drug discovery and research at Merck KGaA, the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (the Belfer Center for Applied Cancer Science), Merck Research Laboratories, ArQule, Pfizer, and Schering-Plough. Her experiences include serving on the leadership counsel of AACR Women in Cancer Research and as its Chairperson from 2014-2015. Dr. English holds a Ph.D. in Neurobiology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a B.S. in Biochemistry from Kansas State University.
