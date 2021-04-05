Sensei Biotherapeutics Appoints Jessie M. English, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

Entrepreneurial leader brings expertise growing biotech platform companies

BOSTON and ROCKVILLE, Md., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSE), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on the discovery and development of next generation therapeutics for cancer, today announced the appointment of Jessie M. English, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors. Dr. English is a proven biotechnology leader and brings over 20 years of experience in oncology research as well as business and leadership development.



“Jessie’s experience in building vibrant, data-driven companies will serve as an important asset to our Board of Directors as we continue to build Sensei Bio’s research capabilities and pipeline. I am excited to welcome her to our Board of Directors at this critical time in Sensei’s development. Her expertise in both oncology drug discovery and business development will support our advancement of novel next-generation immunotherapies,” said John Celebi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sensei Biotherapeutics.