 
checkAd

Sensei Biotherapeutics Appoints Jessie M. English, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.04.2021, 14:00  |  70   |   |   

Entrepreneurial leader brings expertise growing biotech platform companies

BOSTON and ROCKVILLE, Md., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSE), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on the discovery and development of next generation therapeutics for cancer, today announced the appointment of Jessie M. English, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors. Dr. English is a proven biotechnology leader and brings over 20 years of experience in oncology research as well as business and leadership development.

“Jessie’s experience in building vibrant, data-driven companies will serve as an important asset to our Board of Directors as we continue to build Sensei Bio’s research capabilities and pipeline. I am excited to welcome her to our Board of Directors at this critical time in Sensei’s development. Her expertise in both oncology drug discovery and business development will support our advancement of novel next-generation immunotherapies,” said John Celebi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sensei Biotherapeutics.

“Sensei is leading the advancement of ImmunoPhage, a potentially new class of therapeutics. Advances in cancer immunotherapy such as this represent a critical shift in the drug discovery paradigm,” said Dr. English. “I am excited to join Sensei’s Board of Directors and work alongside the team to further advance personalized, yet off-the-shelf product candidates.”

Dr. English is an experienced and innovative drug discovery researcher and drug developer. Throughout her career, she has led high impact and high growth companies developing pioneering therapeutics. She currently serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of Bakx Therapeutics. Previously, she was Chief Scientific Officer of Tilos Therapeutics, which was acquired by Merck in 2019. Dr. English’s expertise spans leadership experience in industry and academic collaborations in oncology drug discovery, establishment of translational programs and development of novel translational platforms. She previously held senior roles in immuno-oncology and translational drug discovery and research at Merck KGaA, the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (the Belfer Center for Applied Cancer Science), Merck Research Laboratories, ArQule, Pfizer, and Schering-Plough. Her experiences include serving on the leadership counsel of AACR Women in Cancer Research and as its Chairperson from 2014-2015. Dr. English holds a Ph.D. in Neurobiology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a B.S. in Biochemistry from Kansas State University.

Seite 1 von 3
Sensei Biotherapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sensei Biotherapeutics Appoints Jessie M. English, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors Entrepreneurial leader brings expertise growing biotech platform companiesBOSTON and ROCKVILLE, Md., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSE), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on the discovery and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
First Compassionate Special Permit (CSP) Patient in Philippines Improved Significantly 35 hours ...
GameStop Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
Emergent BioSolutions On Track with Respect to COVID-19 Contractual Commitments; Receives Modified ...
Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone ...
Cidara Therapeutics Announces Agreement with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize AVCs for the ...
Euro Sun Initiates Strategic Environmental Assessment Process for Rovina Valley Project
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS TEAM WITH TRADING, BLOCKCHAIN AND PRODUCT DESIGN SPECIALISTS
Tallinna Sadam audited Annual Report 2020 and dividend proposal
Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
Sensei Biotherapeutics Reports Full Year 2020 Results and Provides Business Update
22.03.21
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 Index
09.03.21
Sensei Biotherapeutics to Present at Oppenheimer 31st Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01.04.21
96
SENSEI Biotherapeutics Inc.