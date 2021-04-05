Predictmedix and JUICEWORKS Form Strategic Partnership with CONNECTUS Global to Deploy Safe Entry Stations Nationwide

SAFE ENTRY STATIONS leverage military-grade multispectral cameras paired with Predictmedix’s proprietary, clinically based artificial intelligence algorithms. They provide an immediate assessment of individuals looking to access shared spaces by checking for multiple symptoms associated with infectious diseases such as COVID-19.

TORONTO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a partnership to deploy Safe Entry Stations in partnership with North American industry leaders JUICEWORKS EXHIBITS (JUICEWORKS) and CONNECTUS Global.

This ground-breaking technology is poised to change the way we look at screening and, eventually, the diagnosis of infectious diseases. Autonomous, comprehensive analysis provides peace of mind to individuals entering shared spaces, be it for work, entertainment, or necessity.

Mike Anderson, CEO of CONNECTUS Global, commented:

"Seeing this level of innovation is exciting to drive adoption of digital processes throughout the public and private sectors, what PREDICTMEDIX and JUICEWORKS are doing is revolutionary to introduce a new level of health measurement into the community. Increasing our understanding of what "community health" truly looks like in a way never done before. We are excited about what the future holds and to bring this technology to our partners globally."

The Safe Entry Station is an entirely customizable model which can be retrofitted for permanent, temporary, or mobile applications.

"Working with CONNECTUS will allow us to expand our reach by leveraging their extensive network throughout North America. One of the biggest wins we have experienced as a result of the pandemic is the opportunity to partner with like-minded organizations looking to support communities as we re-ignite our economies and resume our regular routines responsibly and safely," says Jonathan Auger, President and Founder of JUICEWORKS

Regarding this new alliance, Dr. Rahul Kushwah of PREDICTMEDIX commented:

"We are excited to partner with CONNECTUS Global and offer our AI-powered technologies to their clientele. CONNECTUS Global is offering workplace solutions to clients across North America, and our technology suite complements their technologies which together can make a meaningful difference to the safety of guests, employees in various settings. The roll out of our technology at venues throughout Canada is a major achievement which adds on to our success in Tampa Bay and together this sets us as leaders in the space of providing technology to improve health and safety at live events."