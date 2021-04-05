 
Advaxis Announces Agreement with Columbia University Irving Medical Center to Fund Phase 1 Study of ADXS-504 for the Treatment of Early Prostate Cancer

Initiation of Phase 1 study in biochemically recurrent prostate cancer anticipated in Q2

PRINCETON, N.J., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advaxis, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADXS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of immunotherapy products, today announced an agreement with Columbia University Irving Medical Center to fund a Phase 1 clinical study evaluating ADXS-504 in patients with biochemically recurrent prostate cancer. The study, expected to begin in Q2 2021, will be the first clinical evaluation of ADXS-504, Advaxis’ off-the-shelf neoantigen immunotherapy drug candidate for early prostate cancer. Mark Stein, M.D., associate professor of medicine in the Division of Hematology/Oncology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, will be the study’s principal investigator.

The Phase 1 open-label study will evaluate the safety and tolerability of ADXS-504 monotherapy, administered via infusion, in 9-18 patients with biochemically recurrent prostate cancer, i.e., those with elevation of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) in the blood after radical prostatectomy or radical radiotherapy (external beam or brachytherapy) and who are not currently receiving androgen ablation therapy. The study will also evaluate preliminary clinical and immune responses following treatment with ADXS-504 monotherapy.

Nearly 248,530 men in the United States will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2021, and approximately 34,130 will die from this disease. Many more men with prostate cancer will experience rising prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels following local therapy with radical radiotherapy or prostatectomy, a condition known as biochemical recurrence (BCR). BCR is not typically associated with imminent death, and biochemical progression may occur over a prolonged period. Clinicians treating men with BCR thus face a difficult set of decisions in attempting to delay the onset of metastatic disease and death while avoiding over-treating patients whose disease may never affect their overall survival or quality of life.

“Currently, men with biochemically recurrent prostate cancer are either monitored for a period of time without intervention or may be started on medicine to decrease the level of testosterone in the body, which can have significant side effects,” said Dr. Stein. “Therefore, we need new approaches to stimulate the body’s immune system to control the prostate cancer. Given the encouraging results from a Phase 2 study of ADXS-PSA, which targets a single-antigen, in combination with KEYTRUDA, in men with advanced prostate cancer, and emerging signals of potential clinical activity of the Company’s multi-antigen technology in non-small cell lung cancer, we are excited to have the opportunity to explore the potential of ADXS-504 immunotherapy as a novel treatment modality for biochemically recurrent prostate cancer.”

