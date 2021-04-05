 
ESCO Names Chris Tucker As Chief Financial Officer

- Gary E. Muenster Previously Announced Plans to Retire in 2021 -

St. Louis, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) (ESCO, or the Company) today announced that Christopher (Chris) L. Tucker has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective April 19, 2021. Mr. Tucker succeeds Gary E. Muenster who, on December 7, 2020 announced his plans to retire after 31 successful years with the Company, with the past 18 years serving as CFO.

After Mr. Tucker’s start date, Mr. Muenster will remain as a strategic advisor supporting the executive management team and Board of Directors during the transition and until the onboarding process is complete.

Mr. Tucker worked at Emerson (NYSE: EMR) for the past 24 years most recently serving as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Emerson’s Commercial & Residential Solutions (C&R) reporting segment which consists of 11 business units generating approximately $6 billion in annual revenue. As CFO of the C&R segment, Mr. Tucker partnered with business unit leaders to drive substantial increases in shareholder value, largely through financial and operational improvement initiatives. He has a proven track record of driving financial results, which has earned him a long and successful career with roles of increasing responsibility during his career.

Vic Richey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “As ESCO focuses on our next chapter of profitable growth, I’m excited to welcome Chris to our executive leadership team. We are committed to advancing our long-term strategic priorities of accelerating organic growth, supplemented through acquisitions. Chris’ deep manufacturing and operational experience and proven financial leadership will make him an excellent business partner helping to execute our strategy and achieve our goals.

“Prior to his most recent assignment Chris was the VP & CFO of Emerson Climate & Technologies, a $3.5B reporting segment.  Chris also has significant international experience after working in Hong Kong serving as CFO for an $800 million operating unit of Emerson. He is comfortable and experienced operating in a lean environment and has direct experience leading and managing all relevant financial disciplines, including financial planning and analysis, treasury, mergers and acquisitions, acquisition integration, global supply chain management, capital budgeting, and capital allocation. The fact that ESCO is still utilizing many of the planning, operational and management review processes we inherited from Emerson many years ago, will facilitate Chris’ integration into our financial and organizational systems.

