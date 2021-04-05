 
Pliant Therapeutics to Participate in Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced its participation in the 20th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference to be held virtually from April 12 –15, 2021.

Bernard Coulie, M.D., Ph.D., Pliant’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat with Needham and Company’s senior biotech analyst, Joseph Stringer, on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 12:45 p.m. EDT / 9:45 a.m. PDT and, along with members of Pliant’s senior management team, will conduct one-on-one meetings with members of the investment community.

The live and archived event can be accessed by visiting the "News & Events" section of the "Investors & Media" page of the Pliant Therapeutics' website at www.pliantrx.com. The event will be available for 90 days.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.
Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Pliant's lead product candidate, PLN-74809, is an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins that is in development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. PLN-74809 has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for both IPF and PSC. Pliant is currently recruiting Phase 2a trials of PLN-74809 for the treatment of IPF and PSC. Pliant's second product candidate, PLN-1474, is a small-molecule selective inhibitor of avß1 for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, which Pliant has partnered with Novartis. In addition to clinical stage programs, Pliant currently has two preclinical programs targeting oncology and muscular dystrophies. For additional information about Pliant Therapeutics, visit www.pliantrx.com and follow us on TwitterLinkedInFacebook, and YouTube.

Investor and Media Contact:
Christopher Keenan
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.
ir@pliantrx.com



