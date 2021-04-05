 
checkAd

Spectrum Appoints New CEO and Provides Outlook for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.04.2021, 14:00  |  76   |   |   

Boca Raton, Florida, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Global Solutions, ( OTC:SGSI ) ( the “Company” ), new CEO Mark Porter, provides an update to SGSI shareholders.

I wanted to take the opportunity to formally introduce myself as the new CEO of Spectrum Global Solutions and provide our shareholders an update on the Company, our vision, strategy and exciting future that we believe will create greater shareholder value over the long term.  

High Wire Networks is a Company that I joined just after inception over 20  years ago and have guided that company’s growth, twice earning a spot on Inc.’s “Fastest Growing Private Companies” list including #134 in 2006, the last year of the Inc. 500. More recently, from 2014 to 2020 we’ve experienced 5x growth, slowed only by the pandemic in 2020, and accelerating again as we see the light at the end of the tunnel.  The merger with Spectrum allows us to take advantage of the synergies between the companies and the opportunities that come with being a public company.
  
Spectrum has over 30 years of expertise in delivering services with a special emphasis in the Service Provider sector. The combination of High Wire and Spectrum provides our customers with a broad range of additional infrastructure and engineering solutions.  The combination of our entities is expected to provide solid revenue growth, a national and international footprint, and a comprehensive suite of services with an emphasis on revenue profiles that are recurring or programmatic and have scale.

The merger of High Wire with Spectrum enables this Company to take advantage of exciting new technology in the Networking, Cybersecurity, and Service Provider spaces.

Service Providers are deploying 5G technology that will reshape their networks and have far reaching impacts into Enterprise and Mobility markets.   Every city bus, garbage truck, emergency vehicle, is a mobile office requiring connectivity, security, cameras using AI for advanced analytics, and all of it requires 5G, cybersecurity, and people to install, manage, and maintain it.  Enterprises are undergoing digital transformations to enable employees to work from anywhere.  With those changes come increased cybersecurity risks.  Our Company will be positioned to work with our ever-expanding channel ecosystem to design, deliver, manage, and secure Enterprise, Service Provider, Fleet Operator, IoT, and whatever other networks the next generation of technology can bring.  We are positioned to be at the forefront of digital transitions.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Spectrum Appoints New CEO and Provides Outlook for 2021 Boca Raton, Florida, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Spectrum Global Solutions, ( OTC:SGSI ) ( the “Company” ), new CEO Mark Porter, provides an update to SGSI shareholders. I wanted to take the opportunity to formally introduce …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
First Compassionate Special Permit (CSP) Patient in Philippines Improved Significantly 35 hours ...
GameStop Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
Emergent BioSolutions On Track with Respect to COVID-19 Contractual Commitments; Receives Modified ...
Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone ...
Cidara Therapeutics Announces Agreement with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize AVCs for the ...
Euro Sun Initiates Strategic Environmental Assessment Process for Rovina Valley Project
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS TEAM WITH TRADING, BLOCKCHAIN AND PRODUCT DESIGN SPECIALISTS
Tallinna Sadam audited Annual Report 2020 and dividend proposal
Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration