Spectrum Appoints New CEO and Provides Outlook for 2021

I wanted to take the opportunity to formally introduce myself as the new CEO of Spectrum Global Solutions and provide our shareholders an update on the Company, our vision, strategy and exciting future that we believe will create greater shareholder value over the long term.

High Wire Networks is a Company that I joined just after inception over 20 years ago and have guided that company’s growth, twice earning a spot on Inc.’s “Fastest Growing Private Companies” list including #134 in 2006, the last year of the Inc. 500. More recently, from 2014 to 2020 we’ve experienced 5x growth, slowed only by the pandemic in 2020, and accelerating again as we see the light at the end of the tunnel. The merger with Spectrum allows us to take advantage of the synergies between the companies and the opportunities that come with being a public company.



Spectrum has over 30 years of expertise in delivering services with a special emphasis in the Service Provider sector. The combination of High Wire and Spectrum provides our customers with a broad range of additional infrastructure and engineering solutions. The combination of our entities is expected to provide solid revenue growth, a national and international footprint, and a comprehensive suite of services with an emphasis on revenue profiles that are recurring or programmatic and have scale.

The merger of High Wire with Spectrum enables this Company to take advantage of exciting new technology in the Networking, Cybersecurity, and Service Provider spaces.

Service Providers are deploying 5G technology that will reshape their networks and have far reaching impacts into Enterprise and Mobility markets. Every city bus, garbage truck, emergency vehicle, is a mobile office requiring connectivity, security, cameras using AI for advanced analytics, and all of it requires 5G, cybersecurity, and people to install, manage, and maintain it. Enterprises are undergoing digital transformations to enable employees to work from anywhere. With those changes come increased cybersecurity risks. Our Company will be positioned to work with our ever-expanding channel ecosystem to design, deliver, manage, and secure Enterprise, Service Provider, Fleet Operator, IoT, and whatever other networks the next generation of technology can bring. We are positioned to be at the forefront of digital transitions.