 
checkAd

Granite Awarded $34 Million Roadway Rehabilitation Project in Tucson

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.04.2021, 14:30  |  52   |   |   

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced it has been awarded the Tucson – Oracle Junction – Globe Hwy (SR77), Junction I-10 to Calle Concordia project in Tucson, Arizona by the Arizona Department of Transportation. The $34 million contract award was included in Granite’s fourth quarter 2020 backlog.

The project will rehabilitate nine miles of six-lane State Route 77/Oracle Road in Pima County, Arizona, an arterial road connecting Interstate 10 to the City of Tucson, Casa Adobes, and the Town of Oro Valley. Granite’s scope of work includes the milling and replacement of the asphaltic concrete; extending the storm drain pipe; constructing the curbs and gutters, sidewalks, and sidewalk ramps; replacing the guardrail; repairing the bridge decks; replacing the signals and lighting, and other miscellaneous improvements.

“Granite is honored to help revitalize Oracle Road which is critical to the vitality of the Tucson metropolitan area,” said Granite Area Manager Andrew Rogers. “We build with sustainability in mind to ensure this infrastructure endures for the community for the many years to come.”

Construction materials for the project including 145,000 tons of asphaltic concrete and 20,000 tons of concrete aggregates will be supplied by Granite’s Tangerine Road Facility.

Construction is expected to begin in April 2021 and is expected to conclude by March 2023.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Granite Construction Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Granite Awarded $34 Million Roadway Rehabilitation Project in Tucson Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced it has been awarded the Tucson – Oracle Junction – Globe Hwy (SR77), Junction I-10 to Calle Concordia project in Tucson, Arizona by the Arizona Department of Transportation. The $34 million contract award was included in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
California American Water Offers Firescape Class to Customers
ICL Signs Contract to Supply 600,000 Metric Tons of Potash to India During 2021
JT INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages Jianpu Technology Inc. Investors with Large ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from U.S. FDA for Supplemental New Drug ...
HempFusion Provides Operational Update
DMS Completes Asset Purchase from Crisp Results; Announces Preliminary, Unaudited First-Quarter ...
Knightscope Selects Velodyne Lidar Technology for Next-Generation Autonomous Security Solutions
Origin Materials and AECI SANS Technical Fibers to Develop Carbon-Negative Materials for Apparel ...
Orthofix Announces FDA Clearance and Initial Patient Implant of the Company’s First 3D-Printed ...
Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone ...
Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
AeroFarms and Hortifrut Announce R&D Partnership to Advance the Next Generation of Blueberry and ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.03.21
Granite Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results
25.03.21
Granite Construction Incorporated Announces Record Date and Date of 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
23.03.21
Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call
22.03.21
Granite Announced as 2021 CIO 100 Award Winner
19.03.21
Granite Received NYSE Notice
15.03.21
Granite Joint Venture Awarded $42 Million Air Force Base Improvement Project in Guam
12.03.21
Granite Declares Quarterly Dividend
08.03.21
Granite Awarded $267 Million Tunnel Project in Ohio