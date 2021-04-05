 
checkAd

Chinook Therapeutics Announces Update on Non-Renal Legacy Programs from Aduro Biotech Merger

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.04.2021, 14:15  |  63   |   |   

Van Herk Investments to Form and Invest in Sairopa, a New Company Focused on Research and Development of B-Select Monoclonal Antibody Platform Programs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SEATTLE, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced a transaction with Van Herk Investments, a leading European life science investor, to create and fund a new company called Sairopa, with a pipeline focused on research and development of non-renal monoclonal antibodies generated through Aduro Biotech’s B-Select platform. Chinook will own approximately 40 percent of Sairopa after the first tranche of financing from Van Herk and have one seat on Sairopa’s Board of Directors.

“We are pleased to partner with Van Herk to form Sairopa to continue advancing the non-renal antibody programs we acquired through the Aduro Biotech merger last year,” said Tom Frohlich, chief business officer of Chinook. “Van Herk is a well-respected investment firm, and we are confident they will marshal the capital, talent and resources to develop these programs, while Chinook focuses on continuing to advance its kidney disease pipeline.”

As part of the merger, Chinook also assumed Aduro’s collaboration and license agreements with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (Novartis), Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) and Merck Sharpe & Dohme Corp. (Merck). Novartis recently notified Chinook that it has discontinued development of the final STING pathway activation program under the collaboration, and as a result, has provided notice of termination of the Novartis collaboration and license agreement.

About the CVR Structure
Through the merger with Aduro Biotech, Aduro’s common stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 2, 2020 received one CVR for each outstanding share of Aduro common stock held on that date. Each CVR represents the contractual right to receive payments from Chinook as a result of any proceeds received for the sale, license, transfer or disposition of Aduro’s non-renal assets during the six months following the close of the merger, net of any tax, transaction costs and other expenses, for a period of up to ten years following closing of the merger.

Seite 1 von 4
Chinook Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chinook Therapeutics Announces Update on Non-Renal Legacy Programs from Aduro Biotech Merger Van Herk Investments to Form and Invest in Sairopa, a New Company Focused on Research and Development of B-Select Monoclonal Antibody Platform Programs VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SEATTLE, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Chinook …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
First Compassionate Special Permit (CSP) Patient in Philippines Improved Significantly 35 hours ...
GameStop Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
Emergent BioSolutions On Track with Respect to COVID-19 Contractual Commitments; Receives Modified ...
Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone ...
Cidara Therapeutics Announces Agreement with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize AVCs for the ...
Euro Sun Initiates Strategic Environmental Assessment Process for Rovina Valley Project
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS TEAM WITH TRADING, BLOCKCHAIN AND PRODUCT DESIGN SPECIALISTS
Tallinna Sadam audited Annual Report 2020 and dividend proposal
Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.04.21
Chinook Therapeutics Announces New Employment Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
30.03.21
Chinook Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at ISN World Congress of Nephrology 2021 and 58th ERA-EDTA Congress
16.03.21
Chinook Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Pivotal Phase 3 ALIGN Study of Atrasentan for Patients with IgA Nephropathy