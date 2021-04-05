WRAP Announces Two New International Orders

Orders include BolaWrap remote restraint devices for a new country, WRAP footprint now in 37 countries

TEMPE, Ariz., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, announced today two new international orders for BolaWrap products and accessories.

WRAP received a new international order for 270 BolaWrap devices and accessories, as the Company builds its global presence to 37 countries. Separately, WRAP also received a reorder for 300 BolaWrap devices plus accessories.



“Just as many domestic police departments are recognizing the value of BolaWrap, increasing interest in our products outside the U.S. demonstrates the need for our safety technologies,” said Tom Smith, CEO and President of WRAP. “International business interest and activity continues despite ongoing international travel restrictions due to COVID. I am very pleased by the way the WRAP team has adapted to support our international distributors and customers during this challenging period.”