North America ISOs Medical Device and Equipment Maintenance Market To Reach $3,612.9 Million by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The awareness on the preventive maintenance and repairs of medical equipment and devices is increasing in North America. As a result, the North American market for medical device and equipment maintenance and calibration services by independent service organization (ISOs) is expected to grow from $1,468.8 million in 2019 to $3,612.9 million by 2030, at an 8.9% CAGR between 2021 and 2030. This is because properly functioning medical equipment is necessary for effective diagnosis and treatment.

Moreover, equipment that hasn't been repaired in a long time can malfunction and even be harmful. Similarly, as medical devices and equipment are used on multiple patients, not repairing them regularly can drastically increase the risk of hospital-acquired infections. In this regard, the key drivers for the North American market for medical device and equipment maintenance and calibration services by ISOs are the hospital hygiene guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) and mandates of various government agencies for regular medical equipment and device maintenance.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report at @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/isos-medical-device-equipment-maintenance/report-sample

The North American market for medical device and equipment maintenance and calibration services by ISOs has been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the alarming rate at which the cases are increasing in the U.S., most of the surgical and diagnostic centers have suspended operations, as the prime focus of the healthcare fraternity is COVID care. As a result, the usage of a number of medical devices and equipment has reduced, which has, in turn, decreased the demand for their regular maintenance and calibration.

North America Market for Medical Device and Equipment Maintenance and Calibration Services by ISOs Segmentation Analysis

In the past, the North American market for medical device and equipment maintenance and calibration services by ISOs was dominated by the primary imaging category, on the basis of device/equipment type. With the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the usage of ultrasound and endoscopy equipment is rising, thereby driving the demand for regular maintenance and calibration.