XMReality Introduces Latest Remote Guidance Features, Including Full Web Support

The new Web Guide Station feature enables users seeking remote support to log in through a web browser without downloading and installing any software. It includes support for a key guiding feature, augmented reality Hands Overlay, the first such web-based solution in the market.

According to Cory Nadilo, president of XMReality for the U.S., “Three years ago, we were the first in the market to introduce “web links,” which enabled XMReality users to connect with whomever they wanted without downloading the software and getting a user account. Instead, they received a link to their phone through a text message, email or other communication app. Today, XMReality takes the next step in making the solution easy and accessible by launching this fully web-supported version.”

Apart from the new Web Guide Station the Enterprise product release includes additional functions:

Statistics selector in admin portal: Statistics are vital to track usage and KPI’s. Admins can now filter statistics by selecting team, role, license model or seat pool.

Improvements for smart glasses: Users can now create a QR code in the app and scan it with their smart glasses to instantly sign into their XMReality account.

Remote control flashlight: Users can now remotely control the flashlight function on smart glasses from Windows, Android and iOS clients, and the web client when sharing video.

In addition, all versions of Remote Guidance will now provide a “rate your call” feature that enables application users to rate the call quality so XMReality can improve the quality of the remote guidance experience.

About XMReality Remote Guidance

XMReality Remote Guidance is an AR-enabled knowledge sharing tool that lets you communicate with gestures, speech, chat and pointers with someone at a completely different place. It includes:

A unique hands-overlay technology that lets you guide someone else’s hands—as if you were there.

A web portal to manage teams and users, and to measure usage

Integration through client-side API’s (Application Programming Interfaces)

About XMReality

XMReality develops and sells solutions that revolutionize knowledge sharing through Augmented Reality (AR). The company is a market leader in Remote Guidance, which uses AR to guide onsite staff to enable quick dispositions, resolutions and/or problem prevention. The product is currently used in more than 60 countries. ABB, Nestlé, Electrolux, AB Inbev, Sidel, Hexagon, Bühler, and Minibea Intec are some of the more than 90 Enterprise customers. With operations in Sweden and the US, XMReality is listed on Nasdaq First North (ticker: XMR). Further information is available at www.xmreality.com.

