Genprex to Present at the 2021 Virtual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean

Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced that its Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Michael Redman, will present at the annual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean, which will take place virtually April 6-9, 2021.

Event: 2021 Virtual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean
Date: The conference will take place virtually Tuesday, April 6 - Friday, April 9
Time: Company presentations will be available to view on-demand throughout the entirety of the conference
Registration Link: https://bit.ly/3wdVAd1

Organized by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean is a four-day virtual conference featuring more than 80 dedicated company presentations by leading public and private companies, highlighting technical and clinical achievements over the past 12 months in the areas of cell therapy, gene therapy, gene editing, tissue engineering, and broader regenerative medicine technologies. The meeting also includes more than 50 panelists and featured speakers taking part in 13 in-depth sessions covering all aspects of cell and gene therapy commercialization.

Complimentary attendance at this event is available for credentialed investors and members of the media only. Investors should contact Laura Stringham at lstringham@alliancerm.org and interested media should contact Kaitlyn Dupont at kdupont@alliancerm.org.

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprex’s technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. The Company’s lead product candidate, REQORSA (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), is being evaluated as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). REQORSA has a multimodal mechanism of action that has been shown to interrupt cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells; re-establish pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells; and modulate the immune response against cancer cells. REQORSA has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance. In January 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track Designation for REQORSA for NSCLC in combination therapy with osimertinib (AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso) for patients with EFGR mutations whose tumors progressed after treatment with osimertinib alone.

