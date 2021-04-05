Genprex to Present at the 2021 Virtual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean

Event: 2021 Virtual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean Date: The conference will take place virtually Tuesday, April 6 - Friday, April 9 Time: Company presentations will be available to view on-demand throughout the entirety of the conference Registration Link: https://bit.ly/3wdVAd1

Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX ), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced that its Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Michael Redman, will present at the annual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean, which will take place virtually April 6-9, 2021.

Organized by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean is a four-day virtual conference featuring more than 80 dedicated company presentations by leading public and private companies, highlighting technical and clinical achievements over the past 12 months in the areas of cell therapy, gene therapy, gene editing, tissue engineering, and broader regenerative medicine technologies. The meeting also includes more than 50 panelists and featured speakers taking part in 13 in-depth sessions covering all aspects of cell and gene therapy commercialization.

Complimentary attendance at this event is available for credentialed investors and members of the media only. Investors should contact Laura Stringham at lstringham@alliancerm.org and interested media should contact Kaitlyn Dupont at kdupont@alliancerm.org.

