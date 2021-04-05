GAN Names Robert J. Shore as Vice President of Investor Relations and Capital Markets

In the newly created role, Shore will lead GAN’s investor relations and capital markets efforts, including strategic engagement with the investor community and analysts around the Company’s positioning in the fast-growing digital gaming space.

GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading full-service internet gaming software-as-a-service provider to the real money internet gaming, online sports betting, and simulated gaming industries, today announced the appointment of Robert Shore as Vice President of Investor Relations & Capital Markets. Shore joins the company with more than 15 years of experience in corporate finance, investor relations, and Wall Street research. He was recognized by Institutional Investor magazine the past two years as a top investor relations executive.

Dermot Smurfit, Chief Executive Officer of GAN, commented:

“Bobby is a seasoned professional with extensive experience in corporate finance and investor relations, along with a proven track record on Wall Street. We believe his strong gaming experience and deep-rooted relationships within the industry will be extremely valuable as we continue to increase our visibility with institutional investors and propel GAN to the next level.”

Bobby Shore commented:

“This is truly an exciting time to be joining the GAN team. There is clear excitement and momentum in digital gaming, and I am eager to further contribute to GAN’s leadership position and operational excellence in this segment.”

Shore joins GAN from Scientific Games, a leader in the gaming and lottery industries, where he served as senior director of investor relations and corporate finance. During his tenure, he was actively involved in roughly $4 billion in financing transactions, along with an IPO of the company's subsidiary, SciPlay Corporation. Before that, Shore spent more than a decade in equity research at Wells Fargo, Union Gaming and Susquehanna International Group, where he covered gaming technology companies and operators and developed deep relationships with institutional investors. While in equity research he was frequently quoted and appeared in various media outlets including the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Wall Street Journal and CNBC.

About GAN Limited

GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S. land-based casino industry. Coolbet, a division of GAN, is a market-leading operator of proprietary online sports betting technology with market leadership positions in selected European and Latin American markets. GAN has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming.

