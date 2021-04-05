 
checkAd

GAN Names Robert J. Shore as Vice President of Investor Relations and Capital Markets

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.04.2021, 14:30  |  25   |   |   

GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading full-service internet gaming software-as-a-service provider to the real money internet gaming, online sports betting, and simulated gaming industries, today announced the appointment of Robert Shore as Vice President of Investor Relations & Capital Markets. Shore joins the company with more than 15 years of experience in corporate finance, investor relations, and Wall Street research. He was recognized by Institutional Investor magazine the past two years as a top investor relations executive.

In the newly created role, Shore will lead GAN’s investor relations and capital markets efforts, including strategic engagement with the investor community and analysts around the Company’s positioning in the fast-growing digital gaming space.

Dermot Smurfit, Chief Executive Officer of GAN, commented:

Bobby is a seasoned professional with extensive experience in corporate finance and investor relations, along with a proven track record on Wall Street. We believe his strong gaming experience and deep-rooted relationships within the industry will be extremely valuable as we continue to increase our visibility with institutional investors and propel GAN to the next level.”

Bobby Shore commented:

“This is truly an exciting time to be joining the GAN team. There is clear excitement and momentum in digital gaming, and I am eager to further contribute to GAN’s leadership position and operational excellence in this segment.”

Shore joins GAN from Scientific Games, a leader in the gaming and lottery industries, where he served as senior director of investor relations and corporate finance. During his tenure, he was actively involved in roughly $4 billion in financing transactions, along with an IPO of the company's subsidiary, SciPlay Corporation. Before that, Shore spent more than a decade in equity research at Wells Fargo, Union Gaming and Susquehanna International Group, where he covered gaming technology companies and operators and developed deep relationships with institutional investors. While in equity research he was frequently quoted and appeared in various media outlets including the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Wall Street Journal and CNBC.

About GAN Limited

GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S. land-based casino industry. Coolbet, a division of GAN, is a market-leading operator of proprietary online sports betting technology with market leadership positions in selected European and Latin American markets. GAN has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming.

GAN Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GAN Names Robert J. Shore as Vice President of Investor Relations and Capital Markets GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading full-service internet gaming software-as-a-service provider to the real money internet gaming, online sports betting, and simulated gaming industries, today announced the appointment of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
California American Water Offers Firescape Class to Customers
ICL Signs Contract to Supply 600,000 Metric Tons of Potash to India During 2021
JT INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages Jianpu Technology Inc. Investors with Large ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from U.S. FDA for Supplemental New Drug ...
HempFusion Provides Operational Update
Knightscope Selects Velodyne Lidar Technology for Next-Generation Autonomous Security Solutions
DMS Completes Asset Purchase from Crisp Results; Announces Preliminary, Unaudited First-Quarter ...
First Foundation Inc. Expands into Texas with Relocation of Principal Executive Office
Origin Materials and AECI SANS Technical Fibers to Develop Carbon-Negative Materials for Apparel ...
Orthofix Announces FDA Clearance and Initial Patient Implant of the Company’s First 3D-Printed ...
Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
AeroFarms and Hortifrut Announce R&D Partnership to Advance the Next Generation of Blueberry and ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
GAN Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
18.03.21
Increasing Support Could Boost the Mobile Gaming Industry
17.03.21
GAN Adds Gila River Gaming Enterprises to its Growing List of Simulated Gaming Clients