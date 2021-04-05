New UPLIZNA (inebilizumab-cdon) Data in People With Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) to be Presented at the American Academy of Neurology’s 73rd Annual Meeting
Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced new UPLIZNA (inebilizumab-cdon) data will be presented at the American Academy of Neurology’s 73rd Annual Meeting, which will be held virtually April 17-22, 2021. UPLIZNA is the first and only FDA-approved B-cell depleter for the treatment of adult patients with anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody positive NMOSD.
UPLIZNA data being presented at AAN 2021 include:
-
Inebilizumab Treatment Reduces the Occurrence of Pain in NMOSD Patients
- Session: P2.017, H. Kim
- Date: On Demand (scientific poster)
-
Long-Term Efficacy Outcomes with Inebilizumab Treatment in NMOSD: the N-MOmentum Trial
- Session: P15.076, B. Cree
- Date: On Demand (scientific poster)
-
Long-Term Safety Outcomes with Inebilizumab Treatment in NMOSD: the N-MOmentum Trial
- Session: P15.100, B. Cree
- Date: On Demand (scientific poster)
-
Evaluation of Infusion Reactions and Infusion Times in the N-MOmentum Study of Inebilizumab for NMOSD
- Session: P15.211, M. Tullman
- Date: On Demand (scientific poster)
-
Pharmacodynamic Modeling and Exposure-Response Assessment of Inebilizumab in Subjects With Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder
- Session: S29.003, L. Yan
- Date: Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 4:24 p.m. ET (live broadcast)
Additional data highlighting NMOSD patient perspectives being presented at AAN 2021 include:
-
Patient Attitudes Towards NMOSD Diagnosis and Treatment: Final Survey Results
- Session: P2.106, G. Garcia
- Date: On Demand (scientific poster)
In addition, Horizon will host two Industry Therapeutic Updates. The first is on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. ET called “Advances in NMOSD Treatment: Inebilizumab-cdon,” featuring Adil Javed, M.D. Ph.D., associate professor of neurology, University of Chicago. The second is on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 9 a.m. ET called “B Cell Biology in Myasthenia Gravis: From Pathogenesis to Targeted Therapies.”
