In addition, Horizon will host two Industry Therapeutic Updates. The first is on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. ET called “Advances in NMOSD Treatment: Inebilizumab-cdon,” featuring Adil Javed, M.D. Ph.D., associate professor of neurology, University of Chicago. The second is on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 9 a.m. ET called “B Cell Biology in Myasthenia Gravis: From Pathogenesis to Targeted Therapies.”

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced new UPLIZNA (inebilizumab-cdon) data will be presented at the American Academy of Neurology’s 73rd Annual Meeting, which will be held virtually April 17-22, 2021. UPLIZNA is the first and only FDA-approved B-cell depleter for the treatment of adult patients with anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody positive NMOSD.

New UPLIZNA (inebilizumab-cdon) Data in People With Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) to be Presented at the American Academy of Neurology’s 73rd Annual Meeting

